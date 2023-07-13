News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox reporting system to allow expanded voice chat recording

The new feature will allow Xbox users to reactively capture incidents and report them with verbal descriptions after the fact.
13 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Xbox Online Reporting system

Xbox

Image: Shutterstock

Share Icon

Microsoft has announced expanded functionality to its user abuse reporting system, which will allow players to reactively capture voice chat clips that identify abusive behaviour, and submit it to Xbox’s moderation team for the judgement and potential punishment of up to three players.

The new process will allow the capture of 60-second video clips – presumably the period of time which just occurred, given the reactive nature of the feature – which also capture in-game voice chat, to be stored on the user’s console for 24 hours.

The user can choose to use the clip to make a report after the fact, negating the urgency or potential disruption to a user’s session, and provide a verbal description of the experience in their own words for consideration. The clip itself cannot be edited, downloaded, or shared, and will be erased after the 24-hour period.

Read: The best Xbox and PC games of 2023 (so far)

In addition, the company has said that it’s improving its notifications around user reporting. It will more clearly communicate to people the outcome of any reports they’ve made, and the reasons behind any actions taken.

The voice reporting feature will initially roll out to the Xbox Insiders beta program (which, you would hope would be free of abusive players), and then to English-language regions such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland.

Microsoft notes that with this update, the platform now has multiple ways to capture abusive behaviour from players and report them to the Xbox Safety Team for action, including text, images, video, and voice.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Board Games Culture Features News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
team fortress 2
?>
News

Team Fortress 2 hits new player record after latest update

Team Fortress 2 continues to defy expectations, decades after its release.

Leah J. Williams
nicolas cage uncaging nicolas ttrpg
?>
Features

'Uncaging Nicolas' is a multiversal TTRPG starring every Nicolas Cage

Jes the Human describes the TTRPG as a 'rules-lite' odyssey through the Nicolas Cage multiverse.

Leah J. Williams
clock tower game return limited run
?>
News

Classic survival horror Clock Tower is getting a remaster

Clock Tower is getting its first official translation and release in PAL and NTSC regions.

Leah J. Williams
The Last of Us HBO TV Series Episode 2
?>
News

HBO's The Last of Us nabs 24 Emmy nominations

HBO's The Last of Us is the second-most nominated show for the 2023 Emmys.

Leah J. Williams
my little pony playstation plus july 2023
?>
News

PlayStation Plus catalogue for July 2023 revealed

Here's the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login