Here’s everything else coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2022

Xbox has officially announced the second wave of video games landing on Xbox Game Pass in September 2022 – including the much-anticipated Xbox release of Deathloop, alongside a number of surprises. The first half of September was jam-packed with new releases including Metal: Hellsinger and Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the second half is similarly stacked.

Deathloop is now available for everyone, and it will be followed by a range of hits – including Valheim, which recently took the Steam charts by storm. In this PC survival adventure game, you’re thrust into a procedurally-generated world where you must craft and fight your way to freedom. It can be played solo, or with up to 10 friends – making it perfect for players who enjoy co-op gameplay.

Also included is Let’s Build a Zoo, one of the most underrated games of 2021. In this theme park simulator, you’re tasked with creating an ethical or completely unethical zoo, where you can choose to hybridise animals for high scores, or treat your flocks with care and attention.

Read: Let’s Build A Zoo is extremely weird, and that’s what makes it great

Here’s every major game coming to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of September 2022:

Deathloop (Cloud, PC, XSX/S) – Available Now

(Cloud, PC, XSX/S) – Available Now Headspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, XSX/S) – Available Now

(Cloud, XSX/S) – Available Now SpiderHeck (Console, PC) – 22 September

(Console, PC) – 22 September Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, PC) – 22 September

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 22 September Slime Rancher 2 – Game Preview (Cloud, PC, XSX/S) – 22 September

– Game Preview (Cloud, PC, XSX/S) – 22 September Moonscars (Cloud, Console, PC) – 27 September

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 27 September Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console, PC) – 27 September

– Full Release (Cloud, Console, PC) – 27 September Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console, PC) – 29 September

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 29 September Valheim – Game Preview (PC) – 29 September

– Game Preview (PC) – 29 September Paw Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, PC) – 30 September

In addition to these games, Xbox Game Pass will also introduce players to a range of DLC benefits in September 2022, including the ability to try FIFA 23 for 10 hours via EA Play on 27 September. There’s also fresh content for Sea of Thieves, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Deathloop, Super Animal Royale, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey available for keen subscribers.

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30 September

In addition to new arrivals, Xbox has also confirmed the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass by 30 September 2022:

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Get in quick if you’re keen to check out any of these titles.