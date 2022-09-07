Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2022

Xbox Game Pass is set for a quiet September, but one filled with highly-anticipated titles, like Disney Dreamlight Valley. The raft of announcements has been described as ‘wave one‘ so it’s likely the service will gain even more games during the month.

Until we know more, here’s every confirmed to appear on Xbox Game Pass in September 2022.

New additions to Xbox Game Pass in September 2022

There are a number of exciting new titles launching on the platform in September, including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Opus Magnum, and Metal: Hellsinger. Notably, Xbox Game Pass grants players access to the Founder’s Edition of Dreamlight Valley, which provides players with early access and a number of cosmetic items to play around with.

Here’s everything available on the platform, as of 5 September:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)

Opus Magnum (PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC

Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event DLC

Grounded: The Home Stretch Update

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W

And here’s everything coming soon:

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – 13 September

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 13 September

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 14 September

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – 15 September

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X/S) – 15 September

Fallout 76: The Pitt DLC – 13 September

Read: The best indie adventure games on Xbox Game Pass

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in September 2022

Where there is give, there must also be take – and Xbox Game Pass is taking a whole lot away this month. Here’s everything leaving the service on 15 September 2022:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As Xbox is keen to remind everyone, you can keep these games in your library if you purchase them, with up to 20% off currently being offered on the Microsoft Store. Of the games leaving, we’d recommend jumping into Bug Fables, The Artful Escape and Craftopia before they’re gone.

Stay tuned for the next round of major game additions and layoffs.