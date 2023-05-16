News

Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two games for May 2023 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in May 2023, with flagship titles like FIFA 23 and Chicory.
17 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
cassette beasts xbox game pass games may 2023

Image: Bytten Studio

Xbox Game Pass is getting a handful of new additions in May 2023, with the second wave of monthly content bringing FIFA 23, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and one of the year’s most underrated, under-the-radar gems, Cassette Beasts.

While Cassette Beasts is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the game will hit Xbox consoles shortly – and everyone should hop in to check it out. It’s a monster-hunting adventure in the vein of classic Pokemon games, littered with twists that make it stand in its own right. From its odd monster-transforming mechanics, and the appearance of post-apocalyptic angels, it’s determined to be strange. That’s what makes its adventuring feel so fresh and fun.

Here’s the rest of the games landing on the subscription platform in the coming weeks.

Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in late May 2023

  • FIFA 23 (Console and PC) – Available now: ‘Hit the pitch today, plus claim monthly FIFA 23 member rewards. Experience HyperMotion2 Technology on Xbox Series X|S that delivers even more gameplay realism, the addition of women’s club teams, and more.’
  • Eastern Exorcist (Console and PC) – Available 18 May: ‘This is a fictitious eastern world with an infestation of vicious demon monsters. Play as a skilled exorcist against chaotic evil to fight your way through the brutal world, and experience unforeseen entanglements of complex beings.’
  • Ghostlore (Console) – Available 18 May: ‘Ghostlore is an Eastpunk Action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by timeless classic ARPG’s such as Diablo 2 and Titan QuestGhostlore offers a detailed item and character customisation system, procedurally generated maps, and an authentically retro 90’s aesthetic.’
  • Planet of Lana (Console and PC) – Available 23 May: ‘ In this cinematic puzzle adventure, Lana and her companion Mui go on a voyage of discovery that will take them across the strange and magical world they call their home.’
  • Cassette Beasts (Console) – Available 25 May: ‘Bring your cassette player and get ready to press play! Collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles as you adventure into the open-world RPG, Cassette Beasts. Get ready to experience an incredible retro vibe with unique innovations to the genre.’
  • Massive Chalice (Cloud and Console) – Available 25 May: ‘Massive Chalice is a tactical strategy game set on an epic timeline from Double Fine Productions. As the Immortal Ruler of the nation, you’ll take command of its heroes, forge heroic marriages to strengthen your Bloodlines, and battle a mysterious enemy known as the Cadence in a 300 year war.’
  • Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available 25 May: ‘All aboard the express train to riches and fame in Railway Empire 2! Grow your company into the largest railway company of the continent and outsmart your competitors as you connect cities and companies with an ever-expanding network of rail lines, bridges, and tunnels.’
  • Chicory: A Colourful Tale (Console and PC) – Available 30 May: ‘Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a colouring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!’

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in late May 2023

In addition to new arrivals, a bundle of games are also leaving Xbox Game Pass in May 2023, including:

  • Europa Universalis
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • FIFA 21
  • Floppy Knights
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

