Xbox Game Pass adds Lego Star Wars, High on Life in December

Xbox Game Pass is flexing hard this December, with a bundle of worthy new additions arriving on the subscription platform shortly, including several new releases. Headlining the new pack is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a brilliant adaptation of the entire Star Wars nonology, and it’s joined by Squanch Games’ High on Life, the highly-anticipated Hello Neighbor 2, recent hit Eastward, and a range of other adventures.

There are also smaller gems, in the form of alchemy simulator Potion Craft, and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, a colourful action platformer inspired by cartoons.

Given more people will have free time over the holiday period, having a stacked December makes sense. More free time means more time for games – and there are certainly plenty of options to keep everyone entertained over the Christmas break.

Here’s the full list of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in wave one for December 2022.

Xbox Game Pass: Every new game arriving in December 2022

AVAILABLE TODAY

Eastward (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)

ARRIVING 6 DECEMBER

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

ARRIVING 8 DECEMBER

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)

ARRIVING 13 DECEMBER

High on Life (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Potion Craft (Console and PC)

ARRIVING 15 DECEMBER

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, PC)

As is usual with Xbox Game Pass, there will also be a number of titles leaving in December – so get in quick if you’re looking to play any of the below games.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2022

The following titles will disappear from the service on 15 December:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Breathedge (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Firewatch (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Lake (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Neoverse (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console)

(Console) Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, PC)

Stay tuned for the rest of the Xbox Game Pass titles for December as we get closer to mid-month. If you missed it, you can also catch up on the new Xbox Game Pass releases for November 2022.