Disney Dreamlight Valley launch times confirmed

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to go live on Tuesday night. Here's what to know about the game.
6 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the colourful life simulator combining the worlds of Disney into one magical kingdom, is finally set to launch in early access on Tuesday, 6 September 2022. If you’re looking for a brand new cosy sim to fall in love with, this adventure looks like it’ll be a wholesome, good time filled with plenty of familiar faces to keep you hooked.

There’s a touch of Kingdom Hearts about this adventure, with the Disney crossover likely serving as a minor influence on the game’s sweeping story, which sees iconic Disney characters fall to the mysterious ‘Forgetting’ plague that forces them from their homes.

As a newbie to Dreamlight Valley, it’ll be your job to corral the Disney denizens back together, and create a thriving town by farming, fishing, and exploring. Along the way, you’ll make friends and collect various cosmetics to jazz up your Disneyfied home.

The game will eventually free to play, although you will need to purchase a Founder’s Edition pack (AU $44.95) if you want to gain early access on Tuesday. This provides the following benefits, in addition to access:

  • 8,000 Moonstones (in-game currency)
  • Exclusive Standard Ears Headband & Jersey
  • Exclusive Standard Furniture Set
  • Exclusive Standard Wall & Floor Coverings
  • Exclusive Standard Design Motifs

If you’re keen to jump in right away, developer Gameloft has now announced the launch times for everyone around the world. Here’s when you can expect the game to go live, on 6 September 2022.

  • Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST
  • United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET
  • United Kingdom – 3:00 pm CET | 2:00 pm BST

This includes launches on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, and PlayStation. Those on Xbox and Nintendo Switch who pre-loaded the game appear to already have access to the game – but if it hasn’t unlocked yet, stay tuned.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available for free to everyone when it launches in Early Access in 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

