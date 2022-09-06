Disney Dreamlight Valley launch times confirmed

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the colourful life simulator combining the worlds of Disney into one magical kingdom, is finally set to launch in early access on Tuesday, 6 September 2022. If you’re looking for a brand new cosy sim to fall in love with, this adventure looks like it’ll be a wholesome, good time filled with plenty of familiar faces to keep you hooked.

There’s a touch of Kingdom Hearts about this adventure, with the Disney crossover likely serving as a minor influence on the game’s sweeping story, which sees iconic Disney characters fall to the mysterious ‘Forgetting’ plague that forces them from their homes.

As a newbie to Dreamlight Valley, it’ll be your job to corral the Disney denizens back together, and create a thriving town by farming, fishing, and exploring. Along the way, you’ll make friends and collect various cosmetics to jazz up your Disneyfied home.

The game will eventually free to play, although you will need to purchase a Founder’s Edition pack (AU $44.95) if you want to gain early access on Tuesday. This provides the following benefits, in addition to access:

8,000 Moonstones (in-game currency)

Exclusive Standard Ears Headband & Jersey

Exclusive Standard Furniture Set

Exclusive Standard Wall & Floor Coverings

Exclusive Standard Design Motifs

Read: The best cosy, relaxing games for Nintendo Switch

If you’re keen to jump in right away, developer Gameloft has now announced the launch times for everyone around the world. Here’s when you can expect the game to go live, on 6 September 2022.

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET United Kingdom – 3:00 pm CET | 2:00 pm BST

This includes launches on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, and PlayStation. Those on Xbox and Nintendo Switch who pre-loaded the game appear to already have access to the game – but if it hasn’t unlocked yet, stay tuned.

Are you ready for game day? Purchase, Preload…. and LAUNCH times are now available for all platforms!



If there is no purchase time listed, that means that platform currently supports Pre-Ordering.



We'll see you in the Valley SOON! pic.twitter.com/rbksdUYVS4 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 2, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available for free to everyone when it launches in Early Access in 2023.