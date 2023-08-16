Xbox Game Pass: Wave two games for August 2023

Xbox has announced six new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in August and September 2023, with two being day one launches: the retro-inspired RPG, Sea of Stars, and the survival horror multiplayer adaptation, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. They’ll be joined by the excellent and award-winning Firewatch, and in September, Gris will also join the XGP lineup.

These titles will pave the way for the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of the year, with Starfield set to arrive on the platform on 6 September 2023. Current Xbox Game Pass subscribers can save 10% on the game’s Premium Edition Upgrade, which provides early access on 1 September 2023 – otherwise, the game will be available for all subscribers on 6 September.

Here’s the rundown of every new game included in the Xbox Game Pass wave two announcements for August 2023:

Everspace 2 (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available today: ‘Step into the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter where brutal challenges stand between you and epic loot. Embark on a sci-fi adventure where massive, handcrafted areas are packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils!’

Firewatch (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 17 August: ‘Firewatch is a single-player, first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio.’

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 18 August: ‘Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film.’

Sea of Stars (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 29 August: ‘Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.’

Gris (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 5 September: ‘Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality.’

Starfield (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 6 September: ‘Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.’

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2023

In addition to announcing the latest monthly inclusions for Xbox Games Pass, a number of games have also been announced for departure. On 31 August 2023, the following games will be removed from the subscription service:

Black Desert

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Immortality

Nuclear Throne

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tinykin

Of these games, the most must-play is Immortality, one of the best games of 2022. In the GamesHub review, we called it ‘an outstanding example of interactive storytelling excellence, with a compelling narrative and rewarding investigative process.’ It’s a game that deserves your attention, particularly with a reasonable cost for entry.

Xbox Game Pass subscriptions start at AU $10.95/month for PC users, and AU $11.95/month for console users. You can find out more about the platform on the Xbox website.