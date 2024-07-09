Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now accessible via select Amazon Fire TV Sticks, following a new update. Those keen to play games using the devices, who also have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, will be able to download the Xbox app and stream games on their TV.

You’ll need a newer Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max, an active Game Pass subscription, a bluetooth controller, and a stable internet connection of at least 20 Mbps / 5 GHz Wi-Fi, but if you tick all those boxes, the world of Xbox Cloud Gaming is open to you. Notably, this also bypasses a need for a console – while using Cloud Gaming, all processes are carried out within the cloud.

The move to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to new devices is part of a wider Microsoft edict to spread Xbox gaming beyond console. As far back as 2021, the Microsoft leadership team expressed interest in integrating the Xbox app and its cloud gaming systems natively into TVs, with great enthusiasm for a non-hardware-based future.

“We believe that Microsoft can play a leading role in democratising gaming and defining the future of interactive entertainment,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said of this mission. “There are really three key areas where we believe we have an incredible competitive advantage: First, our leadership in cloud computing. Second, the resources we have to build our subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. And third, our overall focus on empowering creators.”

It appears Microsoft’s vision is now becoming reality, with Amazon Fire TV Stick integration being the latest step in opening access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

How to use Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Amazon Fire TV Stick

To use Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’ll need to ensure you have access to:

An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K Max (2023 or 2024 models)

A bluetooth controller (Xbox Wireless Xbox Adaptive, PlayStation DualSense, DualShock 4)

An active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

A TV or alternate display

Stable internet capable of at least 20 Mbps

Once you’ve sorted these requirements, download the Xbox app onto your Amazon Fire TV Stick. From there, connect a controller, select the Xbox Cloud Gaming option from the app menu, and you should be set to start gaming, even without a console.

The greatest hurdle in this process will likely be maintaining a stable connection, particularly if you’ve got poor Wi-Fi signal, or you just live in Australia (which is consistently ranked as having the worst quality internet in the world). Climb this hurdle, and you’re off to the races.