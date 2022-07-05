Xbox 360 era officially over as new titles dropped from Games With Gold

Xbox will no longer offer Xbox 360 games as part of its Xbox Live Gold subscription from October 2022, marking the end of a ground-breaking era. Current subscribers have received emails informing them of this change, with Xbox noting it has, ‘reached the limit of [its] ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue’.

While previously, Games With Gold offered a number of free games across the Xbox 360 and Xbox One library, it appears the classic offerings have now been exhausted, and that Xbox is moving on from its past. Going forward, the service will continue, but subscribers will only gain access to more modern Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles.

Any games already redeemed will remain playable, with any Xbox 360 title claimed now owned outright by players, regardless of subscription status. With over 450 Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, players will still be able to jump in with classic adventures – but titles will no longer be offered for free on a monthly basis.

Read: Xbox is focussing on the future of accessibility

‘From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles,’ the notice from Xbox reads.

‘We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.’

Xbox Live Gold will continue offering free games and online multiplayer capability to subscribers, but it appears the service is undergoing a minor shift to bring it more in line with modern gaming. While the 360 remains a beloved console, it’s now heading towards its 17th anniversary. Its time in the sun has long since passed, with the changes to Games With Gold being the final nail in its coffin.

Expect the shakeup to hit the service from 1 October 2022 as Xbox shifts its focus to the future.