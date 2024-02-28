WWE 2K24 season pass includes CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

2K Games has announced the full list of stars joining WWE 2K24 in post-launch DLC packs, revealing the return of CM Punk, and the surprise inclusion of Post Malone as a playable wrestler. There will be five DLC packs released as part of the game’s Season Pass (and available separately) with each introducing a number of new wrestlers into the game.
Typically, the WWE 2K season pass wrestlers are a combination of late-addition wrestlers – as in, those who join or rejoin the company too late to be included in the base game – promising NXT superstars, and wrestling legends that spice up the playing field. In modern tradition, the season pass also includes a playable version of the game’s soundtrack curator for the year – in this case, Post Malone.
Here’s the five DLC packs included in the WWE 2K24 season pass, and when they’ll release.
DLC #1 – ECW Punk Pack (15 May)
- CM Punk
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- D-Von Dudley
- Sandman
- Terry Funk
This pack will also include some superstar cards for MyFACTION, and an ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card for MyFACTION.
DLC #2 – Post Malone & Friends Pack (26 June)
- Post Malone
- Sensational Sherri
- Mosh
- Thrasher
- Honky Tonk Man
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.
DLC #3 – Pat McAfee Pack (24 July)
- Pat McAfee
- Playable co-hosts (TBC)
This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION, and co-host manager cards for MyFACTION.
DLC #4 – Global Superstars Pack (20 September)
- Jade Cargill
- Nia Jax
- Michelle McCool
- Carlito
- Kairi Sane
- Lyra Valkyria
- Dragon Lee
This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.
DLC #5 – WCW Pack (13 November)
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Iron Sheik
- Mr. Perfect
- Great Muta
- Lex Luger
This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.
WWE 2K24 launches for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 8 March 2024.
