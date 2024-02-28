News

WWE 2K24 season pass includes CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

Post Malone joins a long line of surprising guest stars in the WWE 2K series.
28 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: 2K Games

2K Games has announced the full list of stars joining WWE 2K24 in post-launch DLC packs, revealing the return of CM Punk, and the surprise inclusion of Post Malone as a playable wrestler. There will be five DLC packs released as part of the game’s Season Pass (and available separately) with each introducing a number of new wrestlers into the game.

Typically, the WWE 2K season pass wrestlers are a combination of late-addition wrestlers – as in, those who join or rejoin the company too late to be included in the base game – promising NXT superstars, and wrestling legends that spice up the playing field. In modern tradition, the season pass also includes a playable version of the game’s soundtrack curator for the year – in this case, Post Malone.

Read: Interview: Rhea Ripley on covering WWE 2K24, and the women’s wrestling evolution

Here’s the five DLC packs included in the WWE 2K24 season pass, and when they’ll release.

DLC #1 – ECW Punk Pack (15 May)

  • CM Punk
  • Bubba Ray Dudley
  • D-Von Dudley
  • Sandman
  • Terry Funk

This pack will also include some superstar cards for MyFACTION, and an ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card for MyFACTION.

DLC #2 – Post Malone & Friends Pack (26 June)

  • Post Malone
  • Sensational Sherri
  • Mosh
  • Thrasher
  • Honky Tonk Man
  • Jimmy Hart (Manager)

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.

DLC #3 – Pat McAfee Pack (24 July)

  • Pat McAfee
  • Playable co-hosts (TBC)

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION, and co-host manager cards for MyFACTION.

DLC #4 – Global Superstars Pack (20 September)

  • Jade Cargill
  • Nia Jax
  • Michelle McCool
  • Carlito
  • Kairi Sane
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Dragon Lee

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.

DLC #5 – WCW Pack (13 November)

  • Diamond Dallas Page
  • Iron Sheik
  • Mr. Perfect
  • Great Muta
  • Lex Luger

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.

WWE 2K24 launches for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 8 March 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

