WWE 2K24 season pass includes CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

2K Games has announced the full list of stars joining WWE 2K24 in post-launch DLC packs, revealing the return of CM Punk, and the surprise inclusion of Post Malone as a playable wrestler. There will be five DLC packs released as part of the game’s Season Pass (and available separately) with each introducing a number of new wrestlers into the game.

Typically, the WWE 2K season pass wrestlers are a combination of late-addition wrestlers – as in, those who join or rejoin the company too late to be included in the base game – promising NXT superstars, and wrestling legends that spice up the playing field. In modern tradition, the season pass also includes a playable version of the game’s soundtrack curator for the year – in this case, Post Malone.

Here’s the five DLC packs included in the WWE 2K24 season pass, and when they’ll release.

DLC #1 – ECW Punk Pack (15 May)

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

This pack will also include some superstar cards for MyFACTION, and an ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card for MyFACTION.

DLC #2 – Post Malone & Friends Pack (26 June)

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart (Manager)

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.

DLC #3 – Pat McAfee Pack (24 July)

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts (TBC)

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION, and co-host manager cards for MyFACTION.

DLC #4 – Global Superstars Pack (20 September)

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.

DLC #5 – WCW Pack (13 November)

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

This pack also includes superstar cards for MyFACTION.

WWE 2K24 launches for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 8 March 2024.

