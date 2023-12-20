World of Warcraft 2024 roadmaps revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its 2024 roadmaps for World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Classic in a new blog post, detailing a range of new patches, updates, and quests, as well as release windows for its main story campaigns.

As revealed, World of Warcraft is set to receive three more Dragonflight content drops in the first half of 2024, including a fourth season of new dungeons, raids, quests, and rewards. Around this drop, in Spring and Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere], the alpha and beta tests for upcoming expansion The War Within will land, inviting players to test out the new campaign.

At this stage, it’s expected that The War Within will be released in polished, feedback-adjusted form between Summer and Autumn 2024 [again, Northern Hemisphere]. When it arrives, it’s expected to include a fresh story campaign, new talents, delves, zones, dungeons, raids, and a new PvP season.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Per early story details, The War Within will kick off The Worldsoul Saga, a campaign described as a “grand adventure 20 years in the making.” It will include a number of chapters – The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan – and allow players to save the world once again.

Starting with The War Within, players can expect to travel to “never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the Nerubian Empire, where the malicious Harbinger of the Void is gathering arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.”

For those running through World of Warcraft Classic, there’s also a few goodies on the way for you. In detailing its roadmap for 2024, Blizzard has also revealed the Cataclysm Classic expansion will land in this game around Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] bringing a major story campaign, raids, dungeons, a PvP battleground, and more. Before it arrives, players can also expect a range of other new raids, runes, and PvP events.

“This time last year, I posted our first roadmap. I’m so thankful to our team for seeing it all become real, and then some!” Holly Longdale, executive producer at Blizzard Entertainment said. “We know that promising a thing is a far distant second to actually delivering on that promise. With that said, we continue to learn and evolve with each release and announcement this year, and we are fully focused on listening and responding to you and building for a strong future in Azeroth for all of us.”

“Listing everything we did together this year is huge: six Dragonflight content updates, Wrath content updates and the return of the Icecrown Citadel raid dungeon, Classic Hardcore launch, BlizzCon 2023, an incredible Race to World First in Dragonflight Season 3, and just recently, Classic Season of Discovery! This year has been one to remember and we want to keep the momentum going!”

You can learn more about every major content expansion coming to World of Warcraft via the latest Blizzard Entertainment blog post.