World of Warcraft: Dragonflight roadmap revealed

Blizzard has officially revealed the Season 2 and Season 3 roadmap for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, with the next story chapters and Public Testing Realm (PTR) quests detailed in a new blog. Following the Winter update, which added in new transmogs, class changes, and a major trading post, the game will continue to evolve with new dungeons, vaults, class expansions, and raids.

Here’s everything coming to the game in future.

Return to the Forbidden Reach launches in late March

The next major story chapter for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is Return to the Forbidden Reach, which will chart a mythical new realm and introduce content for max-level players. It includes new vaults to explore, a major new zone, and a Monk class expansion.

Here’s the rundown of everything arriving in Return to the Forbidden Reach, which launches on 21 March 2023, per Blizzard:

New Max-level Zone : The Forbidden Reach This zone includes new content for max-level players delving into the troubles left behind by the meddling Primalists and the chaos sewn among the elements.

: The Forbidden Reach Zskera Vaults Max-level players exploring the depths of the Forbidden Reach will aid the Dragonscale Expedition as they delve into these newly discovered vaults ripe with enemies, puzzles to solve and treasures to plunder.

Monk Class Expansion Lightforged Draenei, Worgen, and Goblins can now play as the Monk class.



Embers of Neltharion kicks off Dragonflight: Season 2

Return to the Forbidden Reach leads directly into Dragonflight: Season 2 – Embers of Neltharion. This major quest will take players from secret labs deep beneath the Dragon Isles, directly into the hands of rebel Dracthyr, Scalecommander Sarkareth.

The expansion will be live on the PTR beginning on 10 March 2023, and will likely be available for the general public in the weeks following the launch of Return to the Forbidden Reach.

Here’s every major new feature included in this story chapter, per Blizzard:

New Zone : Zaralek Cavern New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, dragon riding updates and more await in this mysterious underground cavern.

: Zaralek Cavern New Raid : Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Aberrus is a secret laboratory hidden within Zaralek Cavern and where Neltharion not only created the Dracthyr but also succumbed to the whispers of the Old Gods. Players will face nine bosses in an effort to thwart the incarnates, as well as Scalecommander Sarkareth, whose forces seek to claim the legacy of the Dracthyr. Like Season 1, normal, heroic, and mythic difficulties will release simultaneously.

: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible New Rewards: Tier Sets for all classes.

Tier Sets for all classes. New Mythic + Rotation : The remaining Dragonflight dungeons will enter the fray: Brackenhide Hollow Halls of Infusion Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr Neltharus Four dungeons returning from past expansions will provide new challenges to keep the Mythic+ rotation fresh: Freehold, Battle for Azeroth The Underrot, Battle for Azeroth Neltharion’s Lair, Legion Vortex Pinnacle, Cataclysm Seasonal affixes are in development, and will be available for testing later in the PTR cycle.

:

Following this release, there will be a gap between Season 2 and Season 3. In this timeframe, Blizzard plans to launch: a megadungeon, new world events, content and systems updates, new mini-stories and quests, a holiday refresh, and other changes. Once implemented, the next season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will begin.

Dragonflight: Season 3 introduces a major new zone

Following the launches of Return to the Forbidden Reach and Embers of Neltharion, Dragonflight: Season 3 will commence. While this has not been named yet, it appears to be a significant story-based chapter, and will include a range of new features including:

New zone and story content

New raid

New open world challenges

New renown track and activities

New PvP season

New Mythic and Dungeon pool

New content and features

As we head towards the next chapter of WoW, we expect to see Blizzard Entertainment lifting the lid on Dragonflight Season 3, and what’s next for the long-running MMO.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing more of Dragonflight when Return to the Forbidden Reach kicks off a new chapter of exploration on 21 March 2023.