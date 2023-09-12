News

Wizard with a Gun gets fresh, chaotic trailer

Wizard with a Gun has shown off new ammo crafting and traversal in its latest trailer.
12 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
wizard with a gun game

Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games have revealed a stylish new trailer for upcoming co-op survival game Wizard with a Gun, showing off the titular wizard, and his titular guns. In the game, you’ll need to balance exploration with the dazzling act of ‘gunmancing’ as you craft special spells for ammo and powders for modification, ensuring your wizard-y gun is up to the task of defeating enemies and saving the day.

As a Gunmancer, you’ll need to experiment with a range of spell-powder combinations, fitting together unique parts to ensure maximum damage in a harsh and unforgiving world. In the newly-released ‘Gunmancer Diary’, you can see some of these combinations in action – with spells used to freeze enemies, and then electricity used to fry them.

There’s a whole bunch of recipes to discover in your travels, so you’ll to spend time in the game travelling around, gathering new ingredients, crafting, and testing your dastardly gun theories.

Read: Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together crossover revealed

While we’ve only seen a handful of trailers for Wizard with a Gun so far, it certainly looks to be a fetching game. It rocks a dark, isometric art style that reflects recent releases like Cult of the Lamb, Hades, and West of Dead, with gloomy worlds lit up by the neon hues of dramatic, explosive attacks – and its open-plain combat appears wonderfully chaotic.

Gothic westerns are now distinctly back in vogue, and it appears Wizard with a Gun is leaning heavily into this genre, with a unique gunslinging world dotted by eldritch horrors, Western-style gunfights, and a hefty dose of arcane magic.

Here’s the game’s official description, which gives a fair idea about how it plays within the genre:

Wizard with a Gun is an online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with a friend to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control…”

Wizard with a Gun unleashes its chaotic magic on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC from 17 October 2023. A demo for the game is now live on Steam.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.






