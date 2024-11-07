Warcraft 2 Remastered logos spotted in Blizzard’s test network

The existence of Warcraft 2 Remastered has seemingly been spoiled by Blizzard’s own content network, with Wowhead reporting new logos and banners appearing, alongside references to a “Warcraft II: Remastered Internal Alpha.”

Blizzard’s content network, otherwise known as the “CDN”, is a distribution network which allows various partners to access betas and other files for testing or review purposes. As noted by Wowhead, it appears tests for an internal alpha of Warcraft 2 Remastered are either underway, or planned for the future, ahead of an official reveal for the game.

Within the CDN, a logo for Warcraft 2 Remastered appears, as well as images depicting two ships battling their way through a lightning storm. One ship houses orcs, and the other features sword-wielding warriors. As those familiar will note, the original Warcraft 2 (1995) featured players controlling humans or orcs as they faced off in a variety of real-time strategy battles.

Based on Wowhead‘s reporting, the classic game is returning in new form shortly, likely with a fresh lick of paint and revamped controls for the modern era.

Read: The World of Warcraft update making all your characters into one family of heroes

For now, Blizzard is yet to formally announce or confirm the launch of Warcraft 2 Remastered, but it likely won’t be long before more news is shared. After all, there’s already a special Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct set for 13 November, which promises to be a celebration of all things World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble.

What better way to celebrate the legacy and history of these games than by announcing a Warcraft 2 remaster? Those fans tuning in will just have to save their shock and awe for the big reveal.

How to watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct

As previously announced, the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct will be live at the following times around the world:

Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (14 November)

– 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (14 November) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (14 November)

– 7:00 am NZDT (14 November) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (13 November)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (13 November) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (13 November)

It’s set to air on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, so everyone can tune in. We’ll have more on this showcase in the coming week.