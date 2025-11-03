News > News > Gambling

Victoria Gate Casino In Leeds Forced To Close By UK Gambling Commission

3 Nov 2025 11:54
Jim Munro
Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds

Gambling

Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds. Image: @VGCasino on X

Share Icon

Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds city centre has been forced to close its doors due to “serious concerns” over its anti-money laundering procedures.

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) announced the suspension of licence for VGC Leeds Ltd after failings it identified during a recent Compliance Assessment.

As a result, the casino’s doors remained locked to the public over the weekend with a customer notice taped to the glass entrance door saying that it hoped to welcome back customers “very soon”.

Why Has VGC Leeds Had It’s Casino Licence Suspended?

The UKGC is the regulatory body which oversees gambling and gaming law in the UK and issues operating licences for both land-based and online operators.

It has the power to impose financial penalties, as witnessed recently when Betfred’s operator was fined £240,000 by the UKGC for a slot games breach.

Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds
Victoria Gate Casino opened in Leeds in 2017. Images: @VGCasino on X

It also has the power to suspend and even revoke gambling licenses depending on the severity of any given situation.   

An immediate suspension was enforced on VGC Leeds after the UKGC said it believed the casino operator had “failed to maintain and implement effective anti-money laundering policies, procedures, and controls, as required under the conditions of their licence.”

The UKGC also revealed that “serious concerns were identified regarding the adequacy of decision-making processes and the Licensee’s response to identified anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing risks, raising questions about the overall effectiveness of its governance and risk management arrangements.

“These failings are considered significant and represent a serious threat to the licensing objectives, in particular keeping crime out of gambling.”

The 50,000 square feet, £30 million super casino opened within the Leeds city centre shopping complex in 2017, offering patrons 22 live betting tables, 175 slots and roulette games and a large sports bar with multiple screens.

Over the weekend, a customer notice fixed inside the casino’s entrance stated: “We are sorry to confirm that our operating licence has been temporarily suspended by the Commission and our venue is currently closed.

“We hope to open and welcome you back very soon.

“If you have any further questions or need any further information – please contact us at [email protected]

UKGC Suspends Spribe’s Gambling Software Licence

In a busy few days, the UKGC has also suspended the operating licence of Spribe OÜ on the grounds of suitability, “due to serious non-compliance with the hosting requirements of our licensing framework.”

Tbilisi-headquartered Spribe has held a remote gambling software licence in the UK since December 2020, but not a remote casino host licence.

As the firm has been actively hosting games on behalf of casino operators it has had its present licence suspended by the UKGC and told that “all hosting activity must stop immediately unless and until a suitable hosting licence is obtained.”

Spribe has confirmed that this was a technical issue that wasn’t picked up in their original licence application and that it is working to add the necessary permissions “urgently to ensure full technical legal compliance.”

Jim Munro

Jim Munro has been a national newspaper journalist for over 30 years and has his own YouTube gaming channel, BadLadDad, with 30K followers. He has worked for many years at The Sunday Times and The Sun and latterly on the launch of Virgin Bet with Gamesys and as head of editorial at LiveScore Group.

Related News

?>
News

Fortnite Chapter 7 Kill Bill & Simpsons Skins - What’s Next?

If you’re an avid Fortnite player, you know that the battle royale has created creative crossovers with a lot of…

Cedric Schulte
?>
News

Microsoft unveils first Xbox Game Pass titles for November

Amidst controversy about rising prices, Microsoft are eager to remind audiences of what might have brought them to Game Pass…

Peter Morgan
?>
News

Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO... again

Yes, you heard that right - Amazon has reportedly cancelled its long-delayed Lord of the Rings MMO, for the third…

Cedric Schulte
Switch 2 featured image
?>
News

Switch 2 sells more than 10 million units in four months - Nintendo increases full-year forecast

While it’s been known for a while that Nintendo’s Switch 2 console has been a massive success, the scale of…

Peter Morgan
Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa
?>
News

Jackpot Winner Lands $2.19m On Dragon Link Progressive Slot At Hard Rock Tampa

A Sunday visit to the slots at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa resulted in a huge $2.19…

Jim Munro