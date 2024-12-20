Vampire Survivors is currently free on the Epic Games Store

Vampire Survivors is currently available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store, as part of the company’s annual holiday giveaway. Each day of the upcoming season, a new free game will be available for Epic Games users, with these remaining in your library permanently.

If you’ve yet to play Vampire Survivors, it’s certainly a game you’ll want to claim ASAP. Not only is it a highly-rated rouge-lite that featured on many GOTY 2022 lists, it also won a BAFTA in 2023, amongst a range of other accolades. Whether you’re into vampires or shoot ’em ups, this game is moreish and clever. It’s certainly worth grabbing for the low price of “free.”

The GamesHub team is huge fans of the game, if you couldn’t tell. In 2022, former managing editor Edmond Tran called it “magic” in his end-of-year GOTY list.

“Once you get through the first few runs, I will be surprised if it doesn’t completely threaten to take over your life. It certainly did for me,” Tran said. “Vampire Survivors has created a whole new genre, and that’s not something you can say about many games released in 2022. It capitalises on the fascinating lure of idle games and gives you just enough active agency to make sure you never take your eyes of the screen … It’s genius stuff.”

Those keen to claim Vampire Survivors should head to the Epic Games Store within the next 24 hours.

From December 21 at 3:00 am AEDT, a new game will be offered for free, but this remains a mystery for now. It’s best practice to check in each morning and see which new games are being offered. There’s usually plenty of bangers in the Epic Games holiday giveaway, and it’s a great way to stock up on the best games you might’ve missed in the past.