Ubisoft forms new subsidiary with Tencent backing

Ubisoft has announced the formation of a new subsidiary with Tencent, designed to focus on the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchises. Going forward, this new company will “focus on building game ecosystems designed to become truly evergreen and multi-platform.”

The use of the word “evergreen” and subsequent mentions of “long-term” gaming experiences suggests the unit will be focussed on live service elements – although Ubisoft has also stated it will also “drive further increases” in the “quality of narrative solo experiences” as well as expanding multiplayer offerings.

As part of this edict, the new unit will focus on “increased frequency of content releases” while also introducing free-to-play “touchpoints” and more social features. There is a fine balance between pushing for rapid new releases to generate cash, and serving an audience, but here’s to hoping that balance can be struck.

Per Ubisoft, the new subsidiary has been formed specifically for the company to become more agile and “unleash the full creative potential of its teams.” Notably, it’s had a difficult few years recently, with a range of new releases underperforming, and profits dropping by the quarter. (It’s worth noting Assassin’s Creed Shadows has proven to be a success so far, and the franchise has always performed well, which likely accounts for its inclusion.)

To turn the company fortunes around, Ubisoft held a “competitive” selection process for new investors, finally landing on Tencent. This company will have a 25% stake in this new subsidiary, thanks to an investment of EUR 1.16 billion (AUD $1.99 billion). The deal is planned to be completed before the end of 2025.

Ubisoft’s next chapter

“Today Ubisoft is opening a new chapter in its history,” Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO said in a press release. “As we accelerate the company’s transformation, this is a foundational step in changing

Ubisoft’s operating model that will enable us to be both agile and ambitious.”

“We are committed to building a sharper, more focused organisation – one where talented teams will take our brands to the next level, accelerate the growth of emerging franchises, and lead innovation in next-generation technologies and services, all with the goal of delivering enriching, memorable games that exceed games that exceed players’ expectations, and create superior value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

What goes unsaid in this press release is what will happen to Ubisoft’s other franchises. Per details, the new subsidiary will be formed of all Ubisoft teams currently working on the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six franchises – Ubisoft Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona, and Sofia.

It’s assumed other studios, working on titles like Prince of Persia and Just Dance, will continue operations as normal, but they aren’t mentioned in this new business plan. For now, we’ll have to wait to see how this subsidiary evolves, and what it means for the future of Ubisoft.