Ubisoft Forward 2023 – Find all the announcements here

Ubisoft Forward, a showcase of the publisher’s upcoming games, will return in 2023. It’ll air on 12 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT, and we know a number of games set to appear during proceedings – including a new Prince of Persia 2D platforming game announced during the 2023 Summer Game Fest showcase and a Star Wars game from Massive Entertainment (The Division), which was announced during the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase.

This article will be updated with all the announcements, trailers, and news as the event unfolds. Check back soon to catch up on all the news and demos.

So far, the announced games for Ubisoft Forward include:

When and where to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023

Here’s a quick breakdown of when the show will air around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (12 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (12 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (12 June)

Ubisoft Forward 2023 will be live on Twitch, YouTube, and the Ubisoft website. Twitch drops will be enabled, with viewers able to nab in-game items for Avatar, Riders Republic, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.