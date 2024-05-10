Asus ROG Ally refresh announced, with battery and hardware improvements

Asus has confirmed a refreshed ROG Ally – named the ROG Ally X – is on the way, with more news set arrive in June 2024. Per details shared by The Verge, this device will feature improved battery life and a black colour palette to differentiate it from the base version of the ROG Ally.

In active use, the ROG Ally tends to last around 2 hours on most games (with some exceptions), but according to Asus SVP Shawn Yen, that situation will change significantly with the ROG Ally X, thanks to a physically larger battery.

“We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity,” Yen told The Verge. “We’re looking at way more than that.” We’ll have to wait to see what those improvements equate to in practicality, but we can expect a significant leap to justify launching the refresh just six months after the original ROG Ally.

To address other audience concerns about the base model, Asus has also teased improvements for the device’s storage, graphics, memory, and ports – but at this stage, no firm specifications for the device have been confirmed.

It does appear the device will be heavier, to account for its larger battery, and The Verge reports there will be improvements to overall design, to allow for easier repairs. It has also mentioned more RAM as a possibility for the device, as well as a longer M.2 2280 SSD slot to improve compatibility for SSD upgrades.

Beyond this, The Verge has mentioned the Ally X will have the same AMD Z1 Extreme chip and screen as the base model, so there’s unlikely to be significant performance improvements in this device. Changes are more for quality of use, and particularly for those who want a longer-lasting gameplay experience while playing untethered to power.

Asus will have much more to announce about the ROG Ally X on 2 June, prior to the Summer Game Fest activities. Stay tuned for the latest news and announcements from this event.