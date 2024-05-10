News

 > News > Hardware

Asus ROG Ally refresh announced, with battery and hardware improvements

The Asus ROG Ally X is set to get a full reveal in June 2024.
10 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
asus rog ally x announcement

Hardware

Image: Asus / ROG

Share Icon

Asus has confirmed a refreshed ROG Ally – named the ROG Ally X – is on the way, with more news set arrive in June 2024. Per details shared by The Verge, this device will feature improved battery life and a black colour palette to differentiate it from the base version of the ROG Ally.

In active use, the ROG Ally tends to last around 2 hours on most games (with some exceptions), but according to Asus SVP Shawn Yen, that situation will change significantly with the ROG Ally X, thanks to a physically larger battery.

“We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity,” Yen told The Verge. “We’re looking at way more than that.” We’ll have to wait to see what those improvements equate to in practicality, but we can expect a significant leap to justify launching the refresh just six months after the original ROG Ally.

To address other audience concerns about the base model, Asus has also teased improvements for the device’s storage, graphics, memory, and ports – but at this stage, no firm specifications for the device have been confirmed.

Read: Asus ROG Ally Review – Flawed but fantastic

It does appear the device will be heavier, to account for its larger battery, and The Verge reports there will be improvements to overall design, to allow for easier repairs. It has also mentioned more RAM as a possibility for the device, as well as a longer M.2 2280 SSD slot to improve compatibility for SSD upgrades.

Beyond this, The Verge has mentioned the Ally X will have the same AMD Z1 Extreme chip and screen as the base model, so there’s unlikely to be significant performance improvements in this device. Changes are more for quality of use, and particularly for those who want a longer-lasting gameplay experience while playing untethered to power.

Asus will have much more to announce about the ROG Ally X on 2 June, prior to the Summer Game Fest activities. Stay tuned for the latest news and announcements from this event.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Image of the Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2
?>
News

Capcom announces another year of record growth for FY23-24

Dragon's Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, and Resident Evil 4 are contributing to Capcom's record growth.

Leah J. Williams
suicide squad kill the justice league
?>
News

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League labelled 'disappointing' by WBD

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reportedly contributed to a USD $200 million revenue loss at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Leah J. Williams
world video game hall of fame
?>
News

World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 inductees announced

Resident Evil, Myst, and more will join the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year.

Leah J. Williams
poppy playtime film adaptation
?>
News

Viral horror game Poppy Playtime is getting a film adaptation

Poppy Playtime is coming to the big screen, courtesy of Legendary Entertainment.

Leah J. Williams
stray gods orpheus DLC
?>
News

Stray Gods: Orpheus DLC launches in June 2024

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is getting a new chapter starring Orpheus.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login