Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta happening soon

At Ubisoft Forward 2023, the developer provided an update on a handful of its Assassin’s Creed titles, one of which was the previously-announced Codename Jade, a mobile title set in Ancient China. A publishing partner was announced, Tencent’s Level Infinite (PUBG Mobile, Tower of Fantasy), as was a closed beta for public testing. Pre-registrations open on 12 June 2023.

In a gameplay trailer that depicted various scenes of combat and exploration, Ubisoft revealed that the game was being developed in Unreal Engine, with the goal of aiming for visuals that were ‘approaching console quality’. As we’ve seen in public testing for other Ubisoft mobile games like The Division: Resurgence, this is very possible on modern smartphone devices, especially when the display is so condensed.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be set between the events of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins, and takes place in China during the Qin Dynasty, the period of history when China was beginning to trade with outside nations, centralise its political power, and building the Great Wall of China, among other things. It’s considered one of the first great empires in Chinese history, despite its relatively short length.

Codename Jade will feature a customisable protagonist, a narrative campaign, and MMO-like elements – Ubisoft mentioned ‘World Events’ as part of its presentation, which could suggest limited-time shared online instances.

Assassin’s Creed Jade is still in development, and set for release on iOS and Android sometime in the future. Those interested in the closed beta can sign up on the official website.

Elsewhere in the Ubisoft Forward, the company also revealed details about the Assassin’s Creed VR games, Nexus, as well as a closer look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its back-to-basics stealth action gameplay.