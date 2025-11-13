Twitch’s New Face-Scan Mandate Hits UK Users: Is This the End of Easy Streaming?

Twitch has unveiled a new age verification method which asks British users to submit to facial scanning in order to prove their age.

Twitch is officially releasing age verification in the UK.



Users will need to verify their age using an in-app facial scan; otherwise, they will lose access to watching mature content based on Content Classification Labels (CCLs). pic.twitter.com/olKxBDMMNG — Zach Bussey 🇨🇦 (@zachbussey) November 13, 2025

The update, which rolled out on September 15th, is a result of tightened UK rules for accessing adult content online.

Amazon owned streaming now bars those younger than 13 from making accounts, but the new system introduces another roadblock to older users trying to access mature rated streams and content. Now, when trying to sign in, the affected users are led to a “Verify Your Age” page. They are instructed to remove glasses or headgear and let the platform’s age estimation technology scan their face to continue.

The rollout has been a controversial one. Some users have called the requirements a joke, saying it feels “intrusive” and others are frustrated at the annoyance of scanning themselves multiple times.

Blocked from watching my own content due to these stupid UK rules. Not even allowing me to verify my age. I literally pay taxes on my revenue and I’m partner 💀



Is there no where for me to verify? I’m a grown ass woman 🫩@TwitchSupport @Twitch @djclancy999 pic.twitter.com/NCLZypbjvU — Kimie ♦️💀 (@Kimie_VT) November 6, 2025

Twitch has joined hands with third-part vendor k-ID to handle the verifications. The video selfies taken for the scans are processed “entirely on the user’s device,” Twitch said, and aren’t stored or sent through other means, a move made to quell any privacy issues.

“To comply with local laws, Twitch has minimum age requirements that vary by region. When you sign up, you need to provide your birth date. If you don’t meet the minimum age for your region, you won’t be able to create an account. Learn more. In some regions, we use on-device facial age estimation technology to verify your age.”

The update brings Twitch into line with new UK online safety laws but also raises continuing concerns about digital privacy, accessibility and whether such measures will stop minors from accessing content they shouldn’t have access to.