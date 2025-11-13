News > News > PC

Twitch’s New Face-Scan Mandate Hits UK Users: Is This the End of Easy Streaming?

13 Nov 2025 15:37
Jamie Davis
twitch logo

PC

Share Icon

Twitch has unveiled a new age verification method which asks British users to submit to facial scanning in order to prove their age.

The update, which rolled out on September 15th, is a result of tightened UK rules for accessing adult content online.

Amazon owned streaming now bars those younger than 13 from making accounts, but the new system introduces another roadblock to older users trying to access mature rated streams and content. Now, when trying to sign in, the affected users are led to a “Verify Your Age” page. They are instructed to remove glasses or headgear and let the platform’s age estimation technology scan their face to continue.

The rollout has been a controversial one. Some users have called the requirements a joke, saying it feels “intrusive” and others are frustrated at the annoyance of scanning themselves multiple times.

Twitch has joined hands with third-part vendor k-ID to handle the verifications. The video selfies taken for the scans are processed “entirely on the user’s device,” Twitch said, and aren’t stored or sent through other means, a move made to quell any privacy issues.

“To comply with local laws, Twitch has minimum age requirements that vary by region. When you sign up, you need to provide your birth date. If you don’t meet the minimum age for your region, you won’t be able to create an account. Learn more. In some regions, we use on-device facial age estimation technology to verify your age.”

twitch k id

The update brings Twitch into line with new UK online safety laws but also raises continuing concerns about digital privacy, accessibility and whether such measures will stop minors from accessing content they shouldn’t have access to.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

pokemon
?>
News

Pokémon Drops New Pikachu and Snorlax Makeovers

Strap yourselves in, Pokémon fans, because the franchise has sprinkled a bit more magic dust on two of its absolute…

Jamie Davis
epic freebies
?>
News

Epic's Free Game Bonanza: Three Must Grabs Dropping Today on the Store

If you're anything like me, constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance your gaming options without spending a dime.…

Jamie Davis
PrizePicks
?>
News

PrizePicks Partners With Polymarket As $1.5bn Acquisition By Allwyn Secures Funding

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for fantasy sports specialist PrizePicks, which confirmed it is taking a first step…

Jim Munro
malta investment
?>
News

Gaming and Esports Firms Commit €60 Million for 1,300 New Jobs in Malta by 2026

Malta's gaming, video game development and esports industries are set to receive a significant boost, with companies pledging €60 million…

Jamie Davis
Sir Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister
?>
News

Starmer And Brown Ramp Up Expectation That UK Gambling Tax Hike Will Happen

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given the biggest indication yet that there will be a hike in gambling…

Jim Munro