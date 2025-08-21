News > News > Xbox

Tropico 7 Announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S – Launching on Game Pass Day One

21 Aug 2025 6:57
Peter Morgan
Tropico 7

Tropico 7 is the latest instalment of the long-running banana republic, city-building series, having been announced this month. It arrives with the added revelation that it will be available to Game Pass subscribers on the day of its release.

Tropico 6 released in 2019, meaning it’ll have been seven years between entries by the time that Tropico 7 releases next year. 

The series has changed hands multiple times over the years, and this latest entry is coming from developers Gaming Mind Studios, a change from Limbic Entertainment who took care of the previous entry.

Tropico 7 Details

The general rhythm of each entry in the series is roughly the same, though new features are added and the focus often changes slightly. Some players lamented the lack of impact that political decisions had in Tropico 6, for instance.

Alongside twenty sandbox maps, 10 scenarios and a campaign that plays across five maps, Tropico 7 boasts a council feature that could allow for more depth to the political side of the game, as well as perhaps a terraforming feature to create more flexibility in how you manage your island(s).

Full List of Announced Features

  • Lead your nation to new heights: Tropico 7 tells El Presidente’s continuous success story across 5 campaign maps – starring himself, Penultimo and a new nemesis: Victoria Guerra.
  • More is more: Archipelagos, with the biggest islands ever in the series, await your rule, expanded with 10 extra scenarios, more than 20 sandbox maps, and endless possibilities with a random map generator.
  • Move mountains – literally: Erase them, create beaches, or even create entirely new islands! The new terraforming feature brings your megalomaniac dreams to life. Start that mammoth project – NOW!
  • Bollocks uhm… Politics: Navigate the snares and pits of internal politics, when you summon the different factions to your council, a new way to meet them face to face while you pulverize their dreams – or use them for a BIG DEAL to your own advantage.
  • Make the world your playground: Elections, election speeches and a vast portfolio of edicts depending on your political standing spice up your daily rule while you juggle foreign affairs and occasionally steal… uhm relocate a landmark to revel in its benefits.
  • Built to prosper: Strategically place buildings to make use of synergy effects, keep citizen satisfaction high, and fill any unused plots of land with beautiful parks in a freely customised size.
  • Generalissimo No. 1: Eliminate those pesky rebels and fend off foreign threats with a reworked military system enabling more direct control of your military units.
  • Always judge a book by its cover: Customise the appearance of your palace and El Presidente with new and creative options.

Catching Up With the Series

As a parallel, Tropico 6 was recently added to PlayStation Plus games in July, and Tropico 3 (under the name Tropico) was added to the iOS and Android app stores.

Tropico 7 Release Date

There has been no official Tropico 7 release date given upon announcement, but the title will release at some point in 2026.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

