The PlayStation Plus August 2025 Essential games are live, and voters are speaking loud and clear. While Lies of P is dominating praise across forums and feedback threads, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 have polarized opinions. The fan reaction is a mixed bag, and we’ve got the numbers and quotes to prove it.

This isn’t clickbait. Polls show a quarter of subscribers aren’t thrilled about this month’s drop, while over half still see it as solid. From heartfelt endorsements to eye rolls about survival messes and anime fighters, the community has spoken.

What looks like a win on paper has stirred a surprisingly complex conversation. People love the headline act. Some tolerate or enjoy the other titles. Others? They’re just hoping next month’s drop leans heavier into PS5-native experiences.

Let’s break down what the PlayStation audience is actually saying – and why the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for August is creating more buzz than usual.

Community at a Glance: Fans Say Here’s What They Think

A poll of nearly 3,900 PS Plus users ranked Lies of P as the overwhelming favourite – over 50% said it was the game they were most excited to play. By contrast, DayZ only pulled 7%, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 barely registered.

In overall satisfaction, only 18% said they were “very happy” with the lineup. Another 22% leaned positive, but 17% said it “could be better,” and a solid 25% called it a “crap selection.” So even though Lies of P landed right, the other two titles definitely dented overall enthusiasm.

That’s the vote breakdown. But what do people say when they vent – or celebrate?

Quotes from the Trenches: Unfiltered Reactions

On Reddit, one fan captured the sentiment clearly:

“Lies of P is huge, easily one of my favorite games from the past few years, and the DLC was amazing. Can’t recommend enough.”

Another comment cut right to the chase:

“Ugh, terrible month for me. A soulslike (can’t stand it), and 2 jank titles.”

That comment sums up the spectrum: souls fans are ecstatic, others aren’t impressed. And the cringe or confusion over DayZ bugs and anime-toy fighters continues to fuel debate.

Why Lies of P Carries the Package – But the Others Don’t

It’s easy to see why Lies of P won hearts. That gothic, puppet-filled nightmare is balanced, challenging, and highly cinematic. It felt like a fresh Soulslike when it launched last year, and signing off August’s lineup with it still resonates for the hardcore crowd.

But DayZ… well, that’s another story. The PS4 version got hit with bugs and performance issues on release, and improvements since have only partially improved perception. For a franchise known for clunky UI and aimless chaos, many callers aren’t convinced it’s the right blind drop for a mass audience.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is serviceable for anime fans, but for everyone else? It’s a forgettable fighter with flashy moves and limited depth. As one user put it, fun for fans, ‘meh’ for most.

Subscription Value: Mixed, But Still Worth Signing In

Despite the backlash, the lineup is doing what good PS Plus drops should: giving something for multiple types of players. Lies of P is enough for the Souls crowd. DayZ gives survival fans something to argue over. And My Hero covers niche anime fighter territory.

If you only play one game, Lies of P alone is worth the subscription. But if you want more variety and budget-friendly experimentation, it’s more than acceptable.

Still, many fans flagged that it’s not enough to make them renew if they were already on the fence. This feels like a patch job, not a showstopper.

Looking Ahead: Sony Needs to Listen

This month’s drop shows two truths: Lies of P still fires on all cylinders. But Sony can’t rest on one strong title. Fans want more depth. More PS5-native games. More recent hits – not three older or niche releases.

The poll results are clear: if only one person in four is disappointed, that’s not a disaster – but it means room to improve. Especially in a market where Xbox Game Pass continues to drop major releases.

Next month? Sony needs to lean harder into quality, not just variety.

Final Thoughts: A Lineup with Strong Peaks and Weak Valleys

PlayStation Plus August 2025 delivered one memorable title and two lukewarm ones. Fans love Lies of P and for good reason. But DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 dragged satisfaction scores down – and prompted plenty of “Will they ever learn?” gripes.

Still, at least the drop got people talking. And if word-of-mouth and surprise plays are your thing, Lies of P is doing more than enough heavy lifting.

For fans hoping for a blockbuster month ahead, this was a solid showing, but definitely not the high mark of the year.