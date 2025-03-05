Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 officially launches in July 2025

Following months of rumours and leaks, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has officially been announced by Activision. As expected, this joint remake will feature the classic maps and features of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4, as well as new content – including fresh maps and modern skaters like Rayssa Leal and Yuto Horigome.

Development is being led by Iron Galaxy Studios (Rumbleverse), which previously worked alongside Vicarious Visions to support development of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the studio’s done a fantastic job revamping and modernising familiar playgrounds, with each map being given a colourful, realistic facelift.

It’s not only the visuals which have been improved, either. Per Activision, maps now have more “streamlined” goals, with “smooth handling and simple-to-learn controls” that let you grind and flip “in no time.” There’s also new creation tools for better customisation included, and a special New Game+ mode where you can build your skater’s stats and “work toward true mastery over each of the parks.”

That’s all in addition to the game’s new maps, which include a neat-looking Waterpark: “In the new Waterpark map, skaters drop into the Mojave Desert in an abandoned theme park that’s seen better days, its slides rusted, graffiti on the walls, and a drained-out lazy river… creating the perfect skate obstacle for circling the park.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Reveal Trailer

Given the long path Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 took towards this announcement – it was initially expected to follow its predecessor much sooner, before work was reportedly paused – it’s great to see it finally be revealed formally.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was a fantastic return to form for the beloved Pro Skater franchise, and we expect this sequel will continue that trend. For an entire generation of skating and video game fans, there’s no doubt this release will be loaded with a welcome nostalgia.

As announced, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will officially launch on 11 July 2025, for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’ll be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as a nice bonus.