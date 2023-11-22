News

The Witcher comes to Destiny 2 in new crossover

The announcement of the crossover comes at a time of great upheaval for Bungie and Destiny 2.
22 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Amidst a tumultuous time for Destiny 2 developer Bungie, which recently initiated significant layoffs at the studio that affected around 100 workers, and a perceived decline in quality in recent Destiny 2 content by its community, a new crossover event has been announced for the game. It involves CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher.

The collaboration will feature a series of new cosmetic items inspired by Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia, and include items such as ornaments, a shell for your Ghost, as well as custom vehicles, an emote, and a finisher. The items will arrive on 28 November 2023 (US Time) alongside the game’s next batch of Seasonal content, titled Season of the Wish.

This is not the first time The Witcher has crossed over with another game, of course. The popular fantasy series has seen a growth in popularity following its Netflix live-action series, and has since made an appearance in games like Fortnite, AFK Arena, SoulCalibur, Daemon X Machina, and Monster Hunter, among others.

Read: To Gwentfinity and Beyond: The democratic future of The Witcher card game 

Destiny 2 meanwhile is planning to launch its next major expansion update, The Final Shape, on 27 February 2024. How this will be affected by the significant cuts at the studio is unknown, though Bungie has purported that it has 650 “dedicated teammates” contributing their expertise to the expansion.

In a blog post attributed to the Destiny 2 Dev Team, the studio admitted that it needed to make sure The Final Shape would be “an unforgettable Destiny experience,” acknowledging that “Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

