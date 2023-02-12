CD Projekt Red says realistic Witcher 3 vaginas were ‘unintended’

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently received a ‘next gen’ update to improve graphics, lighting, and realism in the game – but it appears something else was accidentally added, too. Keen-eyed players noticed that, following the update, some nude female character models appeared to have realistic vaginas with fully-formed labia and pubic hair, where previously these models were relatively doll-like and plain.

According to a report from Kotaku, the ‘next gen’ vaginas are ‘neatly trimmed’ and fairly explicit, despite developer CD Projekt Red previously avoiding full frontal displays. While NSFW mods created by fans are going strong via online forums, they were never part of the base game.

After all, nobody really wants to see the Crookback Bog Crones with their labia on show. Sadly, that’s exactly what appears to be happening for some players, as a result of the next gen update for The Witcher 3 integrating select features from fan mods.

CD Projekt Red has now confirmed the issue, and will reportedly be removing the vaginas in an upcoming patch, as they were ‘not meant to be present in the release version of the game’.

‘The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features several community-sourced mods not created by CD Projekt Red, on top of numerous enhancements created and implemented by the studio internally,’ a CD Projekt Red spokesperson recently told Kotaku.

‘Merging everything together was a complex process and the textures in question are an unintended result present in the release version. This is something we are working to address.’

Those who wish to retain the explicit mod will likely still be able to download versions via modding websites, but it does appear those realistic pubes will be shaved from the game in the next official Witcher 3 patch. If you’re keen to see the so-called ‘cronussies’ in action, you’ll want to get in quick.