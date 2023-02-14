The Witcher 3 vagina controversy has been resolved

Earlier in the week, controversy arose from the next gen update for The Witcher 3, which seemingly added in ultra-realistic vaginas for the Crookback Bog crones, as well as other female character models, despite the original game presenting genitals as plain and doll-like. Speaking to Kotaku, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed the surprise inclusions were ‘unintended’ and would be removed from the game shortly. Now, the developer has also confirmed how the slip-up occurred.

Once again speaking to Kotaku, CD Projekt Red explained it had engaged several mod creators to aid in the development of The Witcher 3‘s next gen update. By adding popular mods to the game, the studio hoped to create a more refined world that included fan-requested features and improvements. Unfortunately, it appears the creator of one mod – HD Monsters Reworked (HDMR) – included an uncredited surprise in their work: stolen vaginas.

Read: CD Projekt Red says realistic Witcher 3 vaginas were ‘unintended’

‘In 2021, at the time of signing the copyright transfer agreement, the HDMR mod author confirmed to CDPR that they were the sole author of the mod in question,’ a CD Projekt Red spokesperson told Kotaku. ‘The HDMR mod author granted CD PROJEKT RED rights to use the mod and was credited & compensated for their work.’

Unknown to CD Projekt Red was that HD Monsters Reworked had pinched some textures and modifications directly from another mod – ‘Vaginas for Everyone.’ This mod was used without permission, according to a Kotaku interview with the original creator.

‘The author [of HD Monsters Reworked] apparently … used my mod textures for his/her own mod, but also never mentioned it nor gave credits to me on the ‘HD Monsters Reworked’ mod description page,’ the creator said. While they had seemingly received an inbox request from the creator, this was never answered – and the project went ahead anyway.

When CD Projekt Red engaged the creator of HD Monsters Reworked for The Witcher 3‘s new gen update, there was no evidence the explicit textures were included, nor that they were seemingly taken from another creator. As a result, they wound up in the next-gen update, available for everyone.

That won’t last for long, however. CD Projekt Red has now reiterated its decision to excise the unintended vaginas from the game, via an incoming patch.

‘The removal of these elements is not intended as a statement against nudity or mature themes, but rather an attempt to maintain visual coherence across all character models – including these textures in the game was not something we planned from the start,’ it told Kotaku.

An exact release date has not been announced – but keep an eye out in future. Unless you already have the Vaginas for Everyone mod installed, expect a ‘Safe For Work’ cleanse in the coming days.