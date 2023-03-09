New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer features Mario Galaxy reference

The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination Pictures (Despicable Me) and Universal has been released ahead of the film’s launch in April 2023. As opposed to the other trailers released so far, this one focuses on the colourful world, visual spectacle, and dynamic action set pieces of the Mario franchise.

The trailer features a look at Mario’s brother, Luigi, getting thrown into Bowser’s dungeon jail, where he meets a nihilistic (but cute!) Luma – a star-like creature from the space-faring Super Mario Galaxy series, as well as the penguin creatures seen in the film’s first trailer.

It then cuts to Bowser (Jack Black) to get a good look at the incredible numbers of weird creatures that makes up his army – ‘Koopas! Goombas! Whatever those things are!’ (They’re called Spines.)

As Bowser’s floating fortress encroaches on the Mushroom Kingdom and the castle of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), we see the Mushroom people assemble, and Mario (Chris Pratt) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) getting ready for battle by grabbing Fire Flower power-ups, and ploughing through the environment in a side-scrolling manner, reminiscent of a 2D platforming stage.

It’s also good to see that Mario and Donkey Kong eventually work together, after we saw DK beat Mario to a pulp in a previous trailer.

Finally, we see Mario, Princess Peach, and Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) enter an ancient-looking temple that appears to be a kart and bike-manufacturing facility, and set out on Mad Max-style vehicle action climax on a Rainbow Road, which sees Mario pull off some incredible feats to take out a number of Koopas.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated for release in cinemas on 5 April 2023 in the US, and 28 April 2023 in Japan. It will launch 6 April 2023 in Australia.