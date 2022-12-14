News

 > News > Culture

The Street Fighter 6 release date is secretly iconic

It may not seem like it, but the June 2023 release date for Street Fighter 6 is secretly iconic and meaningful to the game's history.
15 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Street Fighter 6 Release Date secret

Culture

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Street Fighter 6 is the highly-anticipated next entry to the iconic one-on-one fighting game series that was born in the late 1980s and birthed a whole genre and language of play. After several public closed beta tests and media previews of the game, the community has very high hopes, particularly given that previous entry, Street Fighter 5, had such a rocky launch period, and a less approachable focus.

Street Fighter 6 is due to release on 23 June 2023. On its face, that date might not seem very significant. But to avid fighting game players, the significance of the numbers is iconic, and whether an intentional decision by developer and publisher Capcom or not, it’s the most perfect date that could have been chosen.

What’s the secret?

The revelation came from fighting game community advocate and content creator Patrick Miller (who wrote a fantastic, free book about how to get into fighting games). Miller broke down the date of 23 June to its numerical formate: 6/23.

Why is this significant? Well, first you need to know the basics of fighting game notation, which is how the community translates directional inputs on a controller or arcade stick. Sometimes called ‘Numpad notation’, it assigns a number to each direction – much like the numpad on your keyboard, like so:

Numpad notation for fighting games, Street Fighter 6 release date
Image courtesy of Moofin via SUPERJUMP.

The date of ‘623’, as you can probably ascertain from the image above, is the direction input known as the ‘Dragon Punch’ input (➡⬇↘), named after the motion needed to perform the Dragon Punch technique (➡⬇↘ + Punch), as established by Street Fighter 1 all the way back in 1987.

Similarly, if you were to use the British/Australian date formate, which would turn 23 June into ‘236’, you would get the ‘Quarter Circle Forward’ motion (⬇↘➡), used to perform the ‘Hadouken’ fireball technique (⬇↘➡ + Punch), also established by Street Fighter 1.

Both motions have now become iconic in themselves, having been learned by countless fighting game players since, and adopted by hundreds of fighting games that have been influenced by Street Fighter in the 30 years since its inception.

Again, it could be pure coincidence, but it’s hard to imagine that someone at Capcom wasn’t aware of this clever decision. Or maybe they just picked the date because it’s a Friday. Who can say?

You won’t necessarily have to perfect these motions to perform techniques in Street Fighter 6, as the game will introduce a ‘Modern Control Type’ that allows players to perform special techniques with the press of a single button, but it’s a good bit of fun all the same.

Read: Street Fighter 6 gameplay mechanics detailed, here’s everything we know

In other Street Fighter 6 news, Capcom is running its second closed online multiplayer beta test in December 2022.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
PlayStation Plus Yakuza Like A Dragon
?>
News

Everything arriving on PlayStation Plus in December 2022

The holiday period is absolutely stacked for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams
unreal tournament epic games
?>
News

Epic shuts down online service for Unreal Tournament, Rock Band

Several other games will also be impacted by a planned shut down from January 2023.

Leah J. Williams
take-two private division game fund
?>
News

Take-Two and Private Division launch new game developer fund

The new fund aims to support small studios by providing mentorship and financing opportunities.

Leah J. Williams
god of war tv show amazon prime video
?>
News

God of War TV show gets series order at Amazon

New details have already started to trickle out about this newly-minted video game adaptation.

Leah J. Williams
kentucky route zero netflix games
?>
News

Netflix Games gets Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes, TMNT

Netflix is getting a major injection of games over the next few months, and into 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login