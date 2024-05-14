The Sims 4 is getting new love-themed expansions and kits

EA and Maxis have revealed the next chapter of The Sims 4, subtitled the Season of Love. As announced, the next wave of content for the ongoing game will be focussed on romance, flirting, and love. There’s two new “Stylish” updates coming to the game, two Destination Kits, and a major expansion described as “Flirtatious.”

Taking all the clues together, it’s fair to assume this latest season is inspired, in some ways, by The Sims: Hot Date. This was the third expansion pack for the original Sims, and introduced the ability to go on dates, and explore beyond the family home. While many of the features from Hot Date are already available in The Sims 4, there’s certainly plenty that a Hot Date-themed expansion could do.

Based on the teasers, the Season of Love could lean more heavily into the “travel” part of Hot Date, introducing new locations to take your Sims as they build a budding romance. Given the two Kits for this season are Destination-themed, we can assume that’s the vibe.

In teaser images, we see a cafe of some kind, and a pool with volcano decorations. They could be teasing whole new regions for dates, or perhaps locales in established towns.

As for the big expansion that will cap off the season, there’s plenty of details we can pull apart. This new expansion is teased with the phrase “Fountain of Desire – Made waves but we WooHoo’d anyway.” There’s also a fountain depicted on the seasonal map, in a city made of townhouses. Could the fountain have new WooHoo interactions? It would certainly make for a fun, spicy story.

Beyond this detail, we can assume the “flirtatious” new expansion will allow more romantic interactions between Sims, and perhaps introduce new features, or an overhaul for romance building. As it stands, it’s very easy to romance Sims in the base game, and you can get your Sim married after only a few conversations and some flirting. Adding in new challenges or layers to this would be most welcome.

For now, EA and Maxis are playing coy about what’s to come, with the Season of Love teaser only reading: “Make your move in a new season! We live for the drama of romance, so check back soon for more updates.”

More will likely be revealed in the coming weeks, as the next season of content for The Sims 4 rolls out. Those nostalgic for Hot Date, or those looking for deeper romances between their Sims, should stay tuned for new details.