The Sims 4 is getting “sensational” new kits to kick off 2024

EA and Maxis have revealed a host of new Kits for The Sims 4, with multiple set to launch in the January to April 2024 period. The news was announced in a Twitter / X post detailing the game’s entire roadmap for the first quarter, likely leading into a major new expansion or game pack post-April.

As revealed, the first Kits players can expect are the winners of the Sims 4 fan vote held in 2023 – The Castle Estate Kit (which has already been spotted in the EA App’s backend) and the Goth Fashion Kit. These “highly anticipated” Kits managed to beat the proposed Rainbow Core Style and High Tech Futurism Kits in the popularity stakes, and so they’ll kick off the new year.

These Kits will be followed by a “Beautiful SDX Drop” which appears to include jewellery, a dress, and some form of headwear, a “Sparkling” Stuff Pack teased with images of a jade garden gnome, teardrop earrings, and a rough diamond, a “Celebratory” Build Kit which may be themed around parties or dance floors, and a Co-Created Style Kit including shoes and jewellery.

So far, the Kits and Stuff Packs releasing after the Castle Estate and Goth Fashion Kits are yet to be detailed, but given “Sensation” appears to be the theme, we can assume many of the upcoming DLCs will be focussed on high fashion. Think glitter, diamonds, and plenty of sparkly fabrics.

“From your Sim’s first accidental (or intentional) drowning to the bittersweet taste of a Cowplant’s cake, you’ve experienced some truly sensational stories,” EA said of the upcoming game season. “It’s in the flavour of a good ol’ burnt grilled cheese sandwich, the townie’s chaotic fashion choices, and the firefighter’s celebratory dance after extinguishing your kitchen fire. Every story you tell, and every build you make shines within The Sims, so cause a sensation this season, embrace the unexpected, and be sensationally you in The Sims 4.“

In addition to teasing this content, EA and Maxis may have also inadvertently teased another upcoming game expansion alongside its sensational content – as the teaser video for this season ends on a board featuring a purple butterfly pendant with large, glittery wings.

For years now, Sims players have requested the return of the Fairy Occult type in the game (as seen prominently in The Sims 3: Supernatural), with some now speculating fairies could debut following the upcoming season of content. For now, EA and Maxis have yet to make an official announcement to that end – but while players wait patiently for more details, it appears there will be plenty to keep everyone occupied.

Stay tuned for more news of the latest Sims 4 Kits, Stuff Packs and Game Packs, including the incoming Castle Estate and Goth Fashion Kits.