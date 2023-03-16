The Sims 4 infants update introduces long-legged glitch babies

Ahead of The Sims 4: Growing Together launching on PC and consoles, EA and Maxis released a major 3GB base game update that implemented a reimagined ‘infant’ life stage into everyday gameplay. In theory, this addition allows players to shape the growth of their Child Sims, guiding them into functional, multi-skilled Adults. For some players, the update has gone several steps further – literally transforming their infant Sims into giant, horrifying beings.

Across social media, Sims 4 players are sharing harrowing tales of long-legged baby appearances, as some infant data appears to be corrupted. Infants and toddlers are sprouting giant legs and arms, with these limbs glitching and moving oddly.

Some players have reported seeing long limbs while interacting with infants, while others have spotted it during bath time and other hands-on activities. In one instance, a player reported a baby completely transforming into a skin demon with a giant skeleton for the duration of the bathing animation.

Important to note is that mods may have impacted the appearance of these demon babies, as they generally require updates for the best compatibility with new game updates – but some players who’ve spotted the glitch claim they don’t have any animation mods installed.

The cause of the glitchy babies is currently unknown.

At this stage, it does appear to be a widespread issue, so if you’re in the ‘monster baby’ camp with your infants and toddlers, keep an eye on the EA and Maxis social accounts in future. The Sims 4 receives frequent updates to stamp out glitches, and those impacted will likely have a fix soon.

In the meantime, be wary after downloading the latest Sims 4 update. Your infants may be very cute, but a select few appear to be hiding dark, eldritch secrets.

The Sims 4: Growing Together is now available on PC and consoles.