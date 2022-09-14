News

The Sims 4 is going free to play in October 2022

The Sims 4 is officially going free-to-play, with all keen players invited to join the action.
15 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: EA/Maxis

EA has announced The Sims 4 will be going free to play from 18 October 2022, with the base game set to be available for everyone. The announcement coincides with a brand new ‘Special Edition’ game stream – Behind the Sims Summit – that will share more about the future of the life simulator, and everything currently in the works.

The move makes a lot of sense, given The Sims 4 is now approaching its eighth birthday. The game has enjoyed much success in this era, becoming one of the biggest Sims experiences to date. While the vast majority of keen players likely already own The Sims 4, opening up access for everyone will allow brand new (or younger) players to satiate their curiosity.

From a marketing standpoint, it’s also extremely good advertising for the many expansion packs currently available. Should a new Sims player enjoy the base game, it’s more than likely they’ll want to fork out for an expansion or two – or three or four, depending on their proclivities and budget.

If you’ve yet to jump into The Sims 4, keep an eye out on 18 October 2022, when the base game becomes free to download for all new players.

Read: The best Sims 4 expansion packs for beginners

How to watch the Behind the Sims Summit

The Behind the Sims Summit, which is set to illuminate the future of the long-running franchise, will air on 18-19 October 2022, at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (19 October 2022)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (18 October 2022)
  • United Kingdom – 7:00 pm CET | 6:00 pm BST (18 October 2022)

The show will be live streamed on the official Sims YouTube and Twitch channels, and should contain some nice tidbits about what to expect from the franchise in future.

Stay tuned for news out of the event.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

