The Sims 4 will finally let you apply makeup looks to all outfits

A new update for The Sims 4 will introduce one of the most-requested Create-A-Sim features of all time: the ability to replicate makeup looks and accessories for multiple Sim outfits at once. If you’ve ever hopped into The Sims 4, you’ll likely be familiar with this particular issue.

Currently, if you create a makeup look for a Sim, it will be tied to a specific outfit. You can select eye shadow, eye liner, lipstick, and blush (with other options provided by mods) but once you change outfits, you’ll need to reselect these options by going through each menu, and finding them all again. The original presumption of EA and Maxis was likely that players would want to create unique makeup looks for each Sim outfit.

In practice, that’s not usually the case – as it’s must easier to create a standard look for your Sims, and then have them wear that makeup with every outfit (perhaps minus swimwear and sleep looks). While Create-A-Sim is typically fun and breezy, the clunkiness of the makeup and accessories menu has been a bugbear since the launch of the game, and players have often requested an update to streamline this.

Alongside The Sims 4: Lovestruck, a new base game update arriving to The Sims 4 on 25 July will introduce new checkboxes for all makeup and accessories, finally allowing you to select which fashion styles you want to apply these features to.

Image: EA / Maxis

Based on details revealed in a livestream, you’ll need to select check boxes for every bit of makeup and every accessory you apply, but the process looks very simple, and should save plenty of time while you’re getting your Sims ready.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s a minor feature for The Sims 4, but the time it’ll save for players makes it incredibly worthwhile. After your hundredth Sim, applying makeup to each individual Sim outfit does get boring, so it’s great to see an “apply all” checkbox arriving in the game.

As for what else is coming in The Sims 4: Lovestruck and its base game update, there’s plenty more for players to discover, including other Create-A-Sim improvements – like the addition of Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs, and romantic boundaries, to make Sim relationships a bit more personal and dynamic.

In addition, Lovestruck will introduce a new town, new romantic interactions, new outfits and roleplay costumes, a new romance skill, and much more. You’ll be able to dive in with all these new features when the expansion pack launches on 25 July 2024.