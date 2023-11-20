The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered arrives in January 2024

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has officially been announced following an early leak, with PlayStation and Naughty Dog confirming it will release for PS5 on 19 January 2024. This updated version of the original game will feature visual and technological improvements, as well as new modes and “behind-the-scenes features” for those who want to learn more about its development.

While the primary hook for this re-release is graphical remastering – the game will now play in 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, with an unlocked frame rate option for VRR-compatible TVs – it is also headlined by the new ‘No Return’ mode, which is described as a separate roguelike survival mode where players will “prove their mettle in randomised encounters.”

This mode will feature a number of characters from The Last of Us, some of which are only playable in this mode, with each having their own traits and playstyles. Here’s the official description of the mode, courtesy of Naughty Dog and the PlayStation Blog:

“Players will chart their own course on each run, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters that will pit you against a range of enemies, with unique twists that can add new, unexpected factors to any given encounter.”

As you progress in this mode, you’ll be able to unlock more characters and skins, while competing on a global leaderboard. Notably, this mode does not appear to be related to the planned Last of Us multiplayer spin-off game that was recently pushed back.

In addition to this feature, Naughty Dog has announced the inclusion of a more relaxed game mode known as Guitar Free Play, which will allow you to sit down with an in-game guitar and strum tunes, or unlock new instruments to lay down fresh tracks with an array of musical options.

The “behind-the-scenes” features mentioned will also add in new things to do beyond experiencing the base game. As part of these features, players will be able to run through a set of “Lost Levels” that were cut during development. While they are unfinished, they provide a glimpse at how Part 2 was designed, with developer commentary discussing more about the creation process.

Commentary will also be featured in the base game, with a newly-recorded commentary track providing insight into the game’s action, acting, and development.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will launch both physically (in select markets) and digitally, on 19 January 2024. For those who already own The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4, there will be USD $10 upgrade path, and saves can be imported from the original game. You can learn more about this upcoming release on the PlayStation Blog.