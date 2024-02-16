News

The DICE Awards 2024: full list of winners and finalists

The DICE Awards 2024 returned for the 27th year, with huge wins for Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
16 Feb 2024
Steph Panecasio
karlach baldur's gate 3 ending update

Image: Larian Studios

The DICE Awards 2024, held by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), returned for the 27th year of video game celebrations, heralding massive wins for games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 – with the latter winning Game of the Year.

With a focus on achievement in craft, the DICE Awards celebrate categories including animation, audio, character work, music, genre, and more.

It’s safe to say that 2024 was a hotly contested year, with a total of 56 games nominated. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 scored the most nominations (with nine and eight respectively), followed swiftly by Baldur’s Gate 3 with seven noms, and COCOON with six.

Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 lead 2024 DICE Awards nominations

One of the most exciting nominations for the Australian audience was for Studio Folly’s Gubbins, which was a finalist in the Mobile Game of the Year category. Although they ended up losing out to Triband’s self-proclaimed silly racing adventure WHAT THE CAR?, they’re definitely one of our favourites.

In a year where the discourse was dominated by a disheartening amount of layoffs, it’s refreshing to spend an evening celebrating some of the most innovative and exciting games of the past year.

Check out the full list of winners from the show below:

DICE Awards 2024: Full list of finalists

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

  • Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER

  • Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
  • Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
  • Jala, Thirsty Suitors

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • Dave the Diver
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Finals
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
  • Remnant II

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]

FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 [WINNER]

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR

  • F-ZERO 99
  • Forza Motorsport [WINNER]
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • Lego 2K Drive

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23 [WINNER]
  • WWE 2K23

STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars [WINNER]
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain [WINNER]
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 [WINNER]
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME

  • COCOON [WINNER]
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR? [WINNER]

ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo IV [WINNER]
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • The Finals

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings, The Witcher, and her current WIP novel.

