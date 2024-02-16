The DICE Awards 2024: full list of winners and finalists

The DICE Awards 2024, held by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), returned for the 27th year of video game celebrations, heralding massive wins for games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 – with the latter winning Game of the Year.

With a focus on achievement in craft, the DICE Awards celebrate categories including animation, audio, character work, music, genre, and more.

It’s safe to say that 2024 was a hotly contested year, with a total of 56 games nominated. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 scored the most nominations (with nine and eight respectively), followed swiftly by Baldur’s Gate 3 with seven noms, and COCOON with six.

One of the most exciting nominations for the Australian audience was for Studio Folly’s Gubbins, which was a finalist in the Mobile Game of the Year category. Although they ended up losing out to Triband’s self-proclaimed silly racing adventure WHAT THE CAR?, they’re definitely one of our favourites.

In a year where the discourse was dominated by a disheartening amount of layoffs, it’s refreshing to spend an evening celebrating some of the most innovative and exciting games of the past year.

Check out the full list of winners from the show below:

DICE Awards 2024: Full list of finalists

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER

Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3

Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]

Jala, Thirsty Suitors

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]

Remnant II

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]

FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 [WINNER]

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport [WINNER]

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Lego 2K Drive

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR

Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23 [WINNER]

WWE 2K23

STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars [WINNER]

The Last Spell

Wartales

IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain [WINNER]

Vertigo 2

We Are One

IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR

Asgard’s Wrath 2 [WINNER]

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME

COCOON [WINNER]

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR? [WINNER]

ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo IV [WINNER]

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN

Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION

Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom