The DICE Awards 2024: full list of winners and finalists

The DICE Awards 2024, held by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), returned for the 27th year of video game celebrations, heralding massive wins for games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 – with the latter winning Game of the Year.
With a focus on achievement in craft, the DICE Awards celebrate categories including animation, audio, character work, music, genre, and more.
It’s safe to say that 2024 was a hotly contested year, with a total of 56 games nominated. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 scored the most nominations (with nine and eight respectively), followed swiftly by Baldur’s Gate 3 with seven noms, and COCOON with six.
One of the most exciting nominations for the Australian audience was for Studio Folly’s Gubbins, which was a finalist in the Mobile Game of the Year category. Although they ended up losing out to Triband’s self-proclaimed silly racing adventure WHAT THE CAR?, they’re definitely one of our favourites.
In a year where the discourse was dominated by a disheartening amount of layoffs, it’s refreshing to spend an evening celebrating some of the most innovative and exciting games of the past year.
Check out the full list of winners from the show below:
Table of Contents
DICE Awards 2024: Full list of finalists
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION
- Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER
- Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
- Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
- Jala, Thirsty Suitors
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [WINNER]
- Remnant II
ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]
FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]
FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 [WINNER]
RACING GAME OF THE YEAR
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport [WINNER]
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Lego 2K Drive
ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR
- Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23 [WINNER]
- WWE 2K23
STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars [WINNER]
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain [WINNER]
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 [WINNER]
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME
- COCOON [WINNER]
- DREDGE
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR? [WINNER]
ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo IV [WINNER]
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN
- Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION
- Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom