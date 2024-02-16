Baldur’s Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at the DICE Awards 2024

Having sauntered in with a whopping eight nominations at the 27th Annual DICE Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially taken the title of Game of the Year. It’s a huge achievement for the game, with a massively engaged fan base who will undoubtedly be celebrating today.

Baldur’s Gate 3 reigned supreme in four other categories, also winning for Outstanding Achievement in Story, Role-Playing Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

Larian Studios’ critically acclaimed role-playing game has had a huge run of success over the past year, having also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023 (where the team were also celebrated for Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and the Player’s Choice Award).

From release, Baldur’s Gate 3 put up some incredibly impressive numbers, with an estimated 17,000 potential endings, roughly 800,000 concurrent players in its first few days on sale, and an impressive 1,225 years in-game played on launch weekend.

In GamesHub‘s review for Baldur’s Gate 3, we wrote: “In creating that sense of personal connection, felt throughout every choice-based dialogue and combat interaction, Baldur’s Gate 3 expertly enthrals you with its ever-expanding plot.”

“It winds a coil around your heart and tugs you along a string, emphasising your place in its world with every step,” said reviewer Leah J. Williams. “You aren’t just a bystander, romping through disparate quests. You are part of the fabric of its world, with every choice tugging at the seams, causing a ripple effect.”

If you’re yet to leap into Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s never been a better time. This Game of the Year has a lot to offer – and if you need any tips or tricks, we’ve got you covered.