News

 > News > PC

The Day Before gets baffling 10-minute-long gameplay trailer

Fntastic's The Day Before is certainly real – but so far, it looks to be more walking simulator than zombie shooter.
3 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
the day before fntastic

PC

Image: Fntastic

Share Icon

The Day Before developer Fntastic has finally revealed the long-promised gameplay trailer for the post-apocalyptic survival adventure, showing off 10 minutes of ‘action’. The footage proves definitively that the game is real, and not the scam many alleged it was – but despite being an impressive visual showcase, the trailer has now raised even more questions about the nature of the game.

Of the 10 minutes shown, there are only scattered skirmishes against distant zombie hordes. The vast majority of the gameplay trailer features a young woman walking through an abandoned city. She walks through a suburb, and looks at some trees. She walks down a street. She walks through a city. She walks through an abandoned building. Along the way, a handful of zombies appear, and she guns them down easily.

Then, she keeps walking. Twice, she opens a crafting menu – but strangely, that’s about as exciting as the footage gets. You can view the entire showcase for yourself here:

Read: The Day Before studio co-founders deny scam allegations

Why this particular snippet was chosen to show off The Day Before is unknown. While it does depict crisp, intriguing locales, including a distant city on the horizon and environments filled with details, it’s hardly the most exciting material. In fact, it makes the game look bland.

The Day Before has been marketed as an open-world survival MMO drenched in the threat of a zombie apocalyptic. But the zombies here are easily dispatched, and the walk our protagonist takes appears mostly peaceful.

While this clip is just an early look at the game – and was likely snipped together to prove its existence, after months of rumours – The Day Before was originally set to release in March 2023 before copyright issues reportedly led to its removal from Steam. That could very well mean the gameplay is close to Fntastic’s final vision.

Following the clip’s release, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, calling the gameplay ‘bog standard‘ and insomnia-inducing. ‘That sure is a video of a game being played,’ one commenter said. Another labelled it ‘The Last of Sus‘, referencing the footage’s likeness to The Last of Us, and suspicions around its release.

At this stage, it does appear The Day Before is a real game, set to launch in November 2023 – but we’ll have to wait to see if it’s more than just a simple walking simulator.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
marvel's wolverine game
?>
News

Marvel's Wolverine game could be out in late 2024

Marvel's Wolverine will also reportedly take place before the hero joins the X-Men.

Leah J. Williams
knockout city game shut down
?>
News

Knockout City will shut down in June 2023

Knockout City is throwing its last dodgeball in June 2023, as service for the game ends.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 ps4 monthly active users
?>
News

Sony says 30% of active PS5 users never owned a PS4

New financial results from Sony have revealed that many PS5 users are new fans of PlayStation.

Leah J. Williams
back 4 blood game ends development
?>
News

Back 4 Blood content will cease, as Turtle Rock shifts focus

The developer recently confirmed the game's December expansion would be the final nail in the coffin.

Leah J. Williams
A variable refresh rate monitor
?>
News

PS5 VRR - What is Variable Refresh Rate and how do you use it?

If you have a high-end TV to go with your PS5, you can now improve the consistency of your image…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login