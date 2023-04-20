The Day Before will get a beta test ahead of November launch

Fntastic’s controversial survival game, The Day Before, is reportedly set to get a major beta test ahead of its planned launch in November 2023 – despite concerns still lingering about its legitimacy.

The game first rose to prominence as one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, thanks to its promise of a robust open world multiplayer experience, and its flashy graphics. In the weeks following its rise, trouble started with allegations that the team working on the game was unpaid, with much confusion stemming from the studio’s definition of ‘volunteer’ employees.

After a major report from WellPlayed alleged translators and other staff were not compensated, Fntastic was forced to respond.

‘Volunteering at Fntastic means that a person works willingly for a common cause. We consider all team members, including employees, volunteers,’ Fntastic said. This definition prompted further confusion, which was not clarified.

Later, the game was mysteriously pulled from Steam, under circumstances which founders originally called a ‘bug’ and later claimed was a result of a copyright claim. According to the studio, another copyright holder had taken the rights to the ‘Day Before‘ name after the game’s announcement, leading to a claim over its Steam page. To date, the game remains delisted on Steam.

Read: The Day Before studio co-founders deny scam allegations

Fntastic’s situation devolved further when it launched a ten-minute gameplay trailer for The Day Before which featured minimal action. Rather than showcasing hearty combat or survival mechanics, the released video was mostly ten minutes of a lone hero walking through a sparse, nearly unpopulated world.

Despite these many controversies on the path to The Day Before, it does now appear the company is ramping up its plans. As revealed by PCGamesN, Fntastic has recently taken to Discord to announce an official beta test for the upcoming game.

While it was not dated, we can assume this beta will launch for curious players ahead of November 2023, a date Fntastic has recently confirmed as being the official launch for the game.

‘We understand that many of you have been eagerly waiting for the release of this game, and we want to thank you for your patience and support throughout the development process,’ an admin for the Day Before Discord reportedly announced. ‘We have been working hard to ensure that the game meets our high standards, and we are confident that it will be worth the wait.’

‘As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product.’

In addition to this beta, the admin also announced the game’s return to Steam, which is currently being ‘worked on’ by members of the Fntastic team.

For now, no further details about the game have been revealed – but it does sound mightily like Fntastic is gearing up for hands-on previews which may finally put questions about the game’s legitimacy to rest. Stay tuned to hear more about the release of The Day Before, and how to join its upcoming beta test.