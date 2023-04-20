News

 > News > PC

The Day Before will get a beta test ahead of November launch

Post-apocalyptic survival game The Day Before will hold beta tests prior to its November 2023 launch.
20 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
the day before game fntastic

PC

Image: Fntastic

Share Icon

Fntastic’s controversial survival game, The Day Before, is reportedly set to get a major beta test ahead of its planned launch in November 2023 – despite concerns still lingering about its legitimacy.

The game first rose to prominence as one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, thanks to its promise of a robust open world multiplayer experience, and its flashy graphics. In the weeks following its rise, trouble started with allegations that the team working on the game was unpaid, with much confusion stemming from the studio’s definition of ‘volunteer’ employees.

After a major report from WellPlayed alleged translators and other staff were not compensated, Fntastic was forced to respond.

‘Volunteering at Fntastic means that a person works willingly for a common cause. We consider all team members, including employees, volunteers,’ Fntastic said. This definition prompted further confusion, which was not clarified.

Later, the game was mysteriously pulled from Steam, under circumstances which founders originally called a ‘bug’ and later claimed was a result of a copyright claim. According to the studio, another copyright holder had taken the rights to the ‘Day Before‘ name after the game’s announcement, leading to a claim over its Steam page. To date, the game remains delisted on Steam.

Read: The Day Before studio co-founders deny scam allegations

Fntastic’s situation devolved further when it launched a ten-minute gameplay trailer for The Day Before which featured minimal action. Rather than showcasing hearty combat or survival mechanics, the released video was mostly ten minutes of a lone hero walking through a sparse, nearly unpopulated world.

Despite these many controversies on the path to The Day Before, it does now appear the company is ramping up its plans. As revealed by PCGamesN, Fntastic has recently taken to Discord to announce an official beta test for the upcoming game.

While it was not dated, we can assume this beta will launch for curious players ahead of November 2023, a date Fntastic has recently confirmed as being the official launch for the game.

‘We understand that many of you have been eagerly waiting for the release of this game, and we want to thank you for your patience and support throughout the development process,’ an admin for the Day Before Discord reportedly announced. ‘We have been working hard to ensure that the game meets our high standards, and we are confident that it will be worth the wait.’

‘As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product.’

In addition to this beta, the admin also announced the game’s return to Steam, which is currently being ‘worked on’ by members of the Fntastic team.

For now, no further details about the game have been revealed – but it does sound mightily like Fntastic is gearing up for hands-on previews which may finally put questions about the game’s legitimacy to rest. Stay tuned to hear more about the release of The Day Before, and how to join its upcoming beta test.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
nintendo advance wars 1+2 re boot camp review roundup
?>
News

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp review roundup

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has achieved wildly positive reviews ahead of launch.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 kits basement treasures greenhouse haven
?>
News

The Sims 4 gets Greenhouse and Basement Kits in April 2023

The Sims 4 is getting two brand new home living kits in April 2023.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb relics of the old faith
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith announced

Cult of the Lamb's latest update will introduce a post-game storyline, and new collectible items.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo indie world oxenfree 2
?>
News

Nintendo Indie World: Every major game announcement

Nintendo Indie World was jam-packed with surprises, including some tantalising release dates.

Leah J. Williams
redfall xbox bethesda xbox game pass
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: New games for April 2023 revealed

Here's the latest wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login