The Callisto Protocol season pass to include new death animations

The Callisto Protocol is set to be a gory ride, with the horror romp leaning heavily into gruesome deaths, slimy creatures, and plenty of stomach-churning quests. Put a foot wrong in the game, and you’ll be sucked up a conveyor belt, with every bone crunched along the way. Fall to a roaming creature, and you’ll wind up bloodied, bruised, and battered. If you purchase the game’s season pass, there’ll be even more ways to die.

According to developer Striking Distance Studios, The Callisto Protocol will include post-launch DLC that adds in 13 brand new death animations for protagonist Jacob – likely more horrific and over-the-top than anything included in the base game. For the more depraved amongst us, the additions will certainly be worth forking out extra cash – although if you have a weaker stomach, it might be best to avoid this pack.

In addition to new death animations, the game’s season pass will also new skins, a unique Contagion mode with reduced ammo and health drops, new story DLC, and a new area – Black Iron Prison.

Read: The Callisto Protocol has been cancelled in Japan

While it was originally reported that these death animations were gated from the main story, game creator and director Glen Schofield recently took to Twitter to confirm the content would be completely new.

‘To be clear, we’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass,’ Schofield said, amidst rising backlash. ‘We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It’s all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for even more deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year.’

Schofield appears committed to making The Callisto Protocol one of the bloodiest and most repulsive games in the mainstream market – and season pass DLC content could certainly help realise that vision. Already, the game has been banned from sale in Japan following requests for censorship, and that should give a fairly clear indication about the horror backing this game.

Expect to die, die, and die again when The Callisto Protocol launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 2 December 2022.