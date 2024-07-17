The gospel of Taiko no Tatsujin is spreading to North America

One of my all-time favourite arcade activities is drumming on a Taiko no Tatsujin machine. While the console games are grand, there’s really nothing better than facing down giant drums, and blistering your fingers trying to bang out a rhythm as all sorts of lively, toe-tapping beats blare out. They’re a staple of my arcade experience – which is why I’m so surprised to learn Taiko no Tatsujin is only just now launching in arcades in North America.

Per a new Bandai Namco Amusement press release, shared by PR Times, North America is set to get its first official Taiko no Tatsujin machines in November 2024. As the release notes, the machines have been incredible popular in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region (Australia included) since the early 2000s.

Despite this, it’s taken a few decades for Bandai Namco to branch out and install the machines stateside. While I’m sure there have been unofficial imports – Taiko no Tatsujin is incredibly popular, and gamers will do what they must – North America will now have officially-sanctioned access to these machines.

As announced, the Taiko machines set for the US will be updated regularly, like their Asia-Pacific counterparts, with the latest songs set to be added to keep gameplay up-to-date. Local licensing rights may also see certain songs rotate, as these rights are complex and expensive – another factor which may have contributed to a lack of US launch for so long.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to launch such an iconic Japanese game into our market this year … This game is another step in our desire to introduce more Japanese inspired products to the market at a time when there is so much growing interest and demand for them,” John Mckenzie, CEO of Bandai Namco Amusement America said.

When Taiko no Tatsujin machines land in North America, players are in for a real treat. We’re big fans of Taiko here at GamesHub, and it’s a regular fixture of nights out. Here’s GamesHub editor Steph Panecasio and contributor Courtney Borrett drumming away at a local machine in Sydney, Australia.

Image: GamesHub

For those yet to discover the gospel of Taiko no Tatsujin, it’s best to prepare for those blisters, and the blast of pure joy you get from completely failing a high-intensity song. Stay tuned for the North American launch of these machines, currently set for November 2024.