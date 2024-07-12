Free-to-play shooter Synced is shutting down after one year

Tencent’s free-to-play co-op shooter Synced is set to be shut down after just one year in operation. In a notice posted to Steam, developer NExT Studios confirmed that service will end on 9 September 2024, with the game going offline after this date. Registration for new players has already been disabled, as has the option to make in-app purchases. Service will remain live for existing players, but there’s only a few months left to hop into new matches.

“Thanks so much for playing Synced and being a valued member of its community, but we regret to inform you that the game will be retired this September,” NExT Studios wrote to players. “Synced will be terminated with effect from 11:00 on September 9, 2024 (GMT+8) … You will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until the Termination Date.”

“We are grateful for all the love and support we received for Synced and we hope you will enjoy our other new and existing titles! We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The notification for end of service is very heavy on the legal side of things, outlining requirements for data retention and the rights of players, as well as where to file questions, comments, or complaints. What it’s light on is an actual reason for the game’s termination.

Ahead of launch, Synced was an intriguing prospect. Its multi-layered sci-fi world was a core selling point, and drove a pre-launch push for players.

“Synced does charge along a familiar path set by other online shooters, but it has an edge when it comes to presenting a more thoughtful approach to character progression and storytelling within its planned evolving world,” GamesHub‘s Alessandro Fillari wrote of Synced in the weeks before launch.

“It’s a very stylish and interesting take on a shooter, and I found Synced ended up having more charm that I anticipated … it has the makings of a cool and slick shooter that offers some nice thrills for those who want to dive into a weird world of nanotechnology gone amok.”

But it appears Synced was never able to capitalise on these early impressions, as countless competitors crowded its space. Synced took a colourful, stylish approach to its gameplay, but its free-to-play nature and high competition in the live service market appear to have inspired its demise. That’s not to mention lukewarm player reception, and the game’s consistent negative feedback around bugs and queue times.

Realistically, Synced was not able to stand out in a crowded market. While a firm reason for its closure has not been discussed by publisher Level Infinite, there are plenty of assumptions we can make.