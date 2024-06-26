SXSW Sydney 2024: New games join the show lineup

A new wave of games has joined the SXSW Sydney 2024 lineup, with plenty of notable names amongst the list. Headlining the pack of new inclusions, following the initial Games Festival announcement, is Blue Manchu’s Wild Bastards – the roguelike strategy sequel starring a gang of chaotic, gun-toting outlaws.

For a list of other highlights, we’ll also see garden puzzler Botany Manor from Balloon Studios, as well as promising new titles from developers based all around the world. There’s Farewell North, a game about restoring colour to a strange world, Dungeons and Dining Tables, a cosy RPG starring a warrior axolotl, and Candlelight: Lament, a noir, Lovecraftian mystery adventure.

Stealth-action adventure Raw Metal will also be present, as will the delightful-looking Pieced Together, a cosy, emotional game about scrapbooking. Meanwhile, The Diner at the End of the Galaxy promises “an intergalactic diplomacy game masquerading as a diner management game”, and you’ll also be able to spend time managing a dungeon with cats in Dungeon Inn.

Per the newly-released schedule, we’ll also see the following games appear at SXSW Sydney 2024, in some capacity – whether at the Games Festival or presented at panels:

Anticitizen Red

Antipaint

Arranger: A Role-puzzling Adventure

Blood Reaver

Creatures of Ava

Death of Partisan

Deitrus

Fishbowl

Fox and Shadow

Garganta

Hello Again

Horses

Incolatus

Indika

Isopod

Judero

Katana Rama

Key Fairy

Kusan: City of Wolves

Lightsup!

Little Ruin

Lost Twins 2

Miro & The Atomics

Misc. A Tiny Tale

Momento

My Arms Are Longer Now

Nanoapostle

Nirvana Noir

No Humanity 2

Rat Trap

Richochet Rodeo

Shelflife: Art School Detective

Sol Cesto

Somi

Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato

Sulfur

Surf Club

The Palace on the Hill

Until Then

Wax Heads

What The Car?

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic

These games join titles including Mystiques and Hyper Light Breaker, which were previously announced for SXSW Sydney 2024. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming event, and what to expect from its dedicated games track.

SXSW Sydney 2024 will kick off on 14 October 2024.