This week, specifically August 19, marks the official launch of Sword of the Sea on PC and PlayStation 5, and anticipation has been steadily building.

From the creators behind Journey and Abzû, some of the best indie games ever, this atmospheric adventure brings a fresh twist to exploration, blending serene landscapes with fast-paced surfing mechanics. It’s one of those rare releases that manages to feel artistic without losing sight of gameplay, promising a journey that’s both meditative and exhilarating.

PC players, in particular, have had their eyes on this one for months. The combination of tranquil world design and adrenaline-driven momentum is a contrast that few developers manage to balance, but Giant Squid Studios has built its reputation on mastering exactly that.

With Sword of the Sea, they’re doubling down on their strengths while adding a new mechanic that redefines how players interact with the environment.

For PlayStation 5 owners, this is another showcase of how indie-inspired experiences can sit comfortably alongside blockbuster exclusives.

It’s not about massive budgets or cinematic storytelling, it’s about immersion, artistry, and mechanics that speak louder than words. That mix has made Sword of the Sea one of the most intriguing releases of August.

Surfing Through a Lost World

At its core, Sword of the Sea is about movement. The hoverboard-like “Hojō” allows players to glide across sand and water alike, transforming exploration into a fluid, almost rhythmic experience.

The simple act of traversal becomes the game’s heartbeat, as you carve across dunes, launch off ramps, and ride the environment like an endless playground.

This approach to movement sets the game apart from other exploration titles. Where many focus on walking, climbing, or flying, Sword of the Sea takes surfing and transforms it into a tool for discovery. The world isn’t just something to see – it’s something to ride. That design philosophy makes every corner of the map feel alive, urging players to experiment and flow with the terrain.

Echoes of Journey and Abzû

Fans of Giant Squid’s earlier titles will immediately recognize the studio’s DNA in Sword of the Sea.

Much like Journey, there’s a sense of quiet storytelling, with environments doing the heavy lifting instead of dialogue or cutscenes. And like Abzû, there’s an emphasis on fluidity — an almost meditative quality to how you interact with the world.

But Sword of the Sea isn’t just repeating past successes. By marrying exploration with the rush of surfing, it builds on that legacy in a way that feels fresh. It’s simultaneously calm and thrilling, a balance that very few games can strike.

The Challenge of Leviathans

Of course, it isn’t all peaceful rides through endless dunes. The game introduces massive leviathan creatures that stalk the world, adding a layer of tension to the otherwise tranquil exploration. These encounters aren’t just about survival, they’re about spectacle. Facing down a beast that dwarfs the landscape is as much about awe as it is about challenge.

By weaving these encounters into the experience, Sword of the Sea avoids becoming overly relaxing or repetitive. There’s always the possibility of danger, which keeps players on their toes even in the quietest moments.

A Showcase for Atmosphere

Beyond mechanics, the game is a visual and auditory showcase. Its stylized environments are drenched in color, shifting between desolate ruins, rolling dunes, and submerged temples.

The soundtrack plays a crucial role too, with swelling scores that mirror the highs and lows of exploration.

This focus on atmosphere ensures that Sword of the Sea feels like more than just a game. It aims to leave a lasting impression, not through dialogue or exposition, but through the raw power of sights and sounds.

Sword of the Sea Release Date

August 19’s launch puts Sword of the Sea in the spotlight as one of the standout releases of the month. It’s not a game that relies on brute force or endless content, it’s carefully crafted to deliver a focused, unforgettable journey.

For those looking for something different from the formulaic grind of many modern titles, this is a breath of fresh air. Whether you’re here for the meditative exploration, the thrill of surfing across landscapes, or simply to see what Giant Squid has crafted next, Sword of the Sea is poised to deliver.