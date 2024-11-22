News

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble adds Godzilla and Hatsune Miku

Sega and RGG Studio have announced a very wild 2.0 update for the game.
22 Nov 2024 9:22
Leah J. Williams
super monkey ball banana rumble

Nintendo

Image: RGG Studio / Sega

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is getting a major 2.0 update on 26 November, adding in brand new game modes, improvements for existing modes, free Virtual YouTuber content, and the ability to purchase Godzilla and Hatsune Miku as playable DLC characters. It’s an absolutely wild pairing, but an incredibly good one.

Godzilla and Hatsune Miku join a stacked guest cast for Banana Rumble that already includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Beat (Jet Set Radio), and Axel (Crazy Taxi). Should you purchase Godzilla for the game, you’ll be able to tackle stages while picking up trains, instead of bananas. Hatsune Miku will get musical notes to collect.

In addition, all players will get free access to a NIJISANJI collection when the new update launches. This includes a logo t-shirt, a monkey ball with the NIJISANJI UKIUKI Cup logo on it, and a costume inspired by Saegusa Akina.

Beyond cosmetics, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is also set to get a brand new multiplayer mode shortly, called Super Punchy Brawl. This will let players “send their opponents flying by knocking them off the map with a big boxing glove!” You’ll need to buff this boxing glove to make punches stronger and maximise the damage you cause on the battlefield.

Read: Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble review – Rock and roll

Sega and RGG Studio have also confirmed an array of other changes are arriving in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. Adventure Mode is being updated, to ensure players can find the Legendary Banana in each stage, and other tweaks include:

  • Time Attack will now include a new Banana Bonus option where players can collect bananas to reduce their overall time.
  • There’s a new No Miss Challenge that will give players one life to survive Adventure Mode.
  • Super Speed will now make monkey balls roll even faster.
  • “Monkey See” will allow players to see the world from inside a monkey ball.
  • There’s new Ultimate EX stages for the “bravest monkeys” to “show their skills.”
  • A new quick retry feature will let you immediately restart a stage if it’s going badly.

All of these features, and a few more designed to improve game quality and ease of access, will be available in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble from 26 November. Importantly, that’s also the date when Hatsune Miku and Godzilla join the Monkey Ball roster.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

