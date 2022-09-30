News

The first Super Mario Bros. movie teaser will debut at NYCC

The first look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film is right around the corner.
30 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
mario movie teaser trailer nycc

Image: Illumination / Nintendo

The first glimpse at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie will be revealed with a debut teaser trailer set to premiere at New York Comic Con on 6 October 2022. At this stage, it appears the teaser will be shown in-person at NYCC – 4:00 pm ET for those attending – with the VOD likely appearing online shortly afterwards.

Weeks ahead of its debut, the NYCC team is already hyping up the fresh teaser, although given it’s only a teaser and not a full trailer, it may not be a meaty glimpse at the action. It is, however, very likely we’ll hear teaser snippets of the controversial voice acting cast – which includes Chris Pratt as Mario.

When the Mario movie was initially announced, Pratt promised his Mario voice would be ‘unlike anything you’ve ever heard‘ – which worried many. For decades, veteran voice actor Charles Martinet has portrayed both Luigi and Mario in video games and other media, with his version of the character being widely loved. Pratt’s casting, and his later promises of something completely different, sparked much controversy online.

Read: Nintendo appears to form ‘Nintendo Studios’ to handle Mario movies

Regardless of popular sentiment, Nintendo and Illumination are forging ahead with their modern movie interpretation of Super Mario Bros. We’ll likely see just how different this interpretation of the iconic plumber’s tale is when the NYCC teaser trailer debuts.

How to watch the Super Mario Bros. movie NYCC teaser trailer

At this stage, there is no confirmation that an online version of the Super Mario Bros. movie teaser trailer will debut after its showing at New York Comic Con – but we do know when it will go live on the show floor. Attendees will be able to watch the trailer at the following times:

  • United States – 4:00 pm ET | 1:00 pm PT (6 October)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm CET | 9:00 pm BST (6 October)
  • Australia – 9:00 am AEST | 8:30 am ACST | 7:00 am AWST (7 October)

Should the teaser be set for a simultaneous global release, expect it to go live across YouTube and social media either at this time, or shortly afterwards. Even if it doesn’t get an official release, this is likely when social media will be flooded with impressions and bootleg clips.

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

