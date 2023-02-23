News

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Nintendo Direct set for March 2023

The Nintendo Direct will include a final trailer for the film, which is set to debut in April 2023.
23 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Nintendo has announced a brand new Nintendo Direct, set to air in March 2023 – although it has made clear this showcase will solely spotlight The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with no new game announcements on the way. It seems the dedicated Direct will include the standalone final trailer for the upcoming film only.

Given we’ve already got several meaty glimpses at the film – including looks at Donkey Kong, Bowser, Peach, Toad, and plenty of other guests stars – this makes sense. We know a lot about what to expect, and Nintendo is likely keen to keep other surprises close to its chest.

While this latest showcase is stretching the bounds of the ‘Nintendo Direct’ label, it should still be worth tuning in for. Every trailer revealed for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. adaptation so far has been an absolute delight and another, final teaser is most welcome.

Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie launches website, plumbing ad

Given the teaser image posted by Nintendo includes the famous Mario Karts in action, it’s likely this final trailer will give more attention to the dramatic race across Rainbow Road, first seen in earlier glimpses at the film.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct in March 2023

The latest Nintendo Direct, which is set to feature the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will air at 2:00 pm PT on 9 March 2023. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (10 March)
  • United States – 2:00 pm PST | 5:00pm PST (9 March)
  • United Kingdom – 11:00pm CET | 10:00 pm GMT (9 March)

The trailer will air on the Nintendo YouTube channel, and will be available for VOD replay following its premiere. Stay tuned for the latest news out of the upcoming showcase.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits Australian cinemas on 6 April 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

