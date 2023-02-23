‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Nintendo Direct set for March 2023

Nintendo has announced a brand new Nintendo Direct, set to air in March 2023 – although it has made clear this showcase will solely spotlight The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with no new game announcements on the way. It seems the dedicated Direct will include the standalone final trailer for the upcoming film only.

Given we’ve already got several meaty glimpses at the film – including looks at Donkey Kong, Bowser, Peach, Toad, and plenty of other guests stars – this makes sense. We know a lot about what to expect, and Nintendo is likely keen to keep other surprises close to its chest.

While this latest showcase is stretching the bounds of the ‘Nintendo Direct’ label, it should still be worth tuning in for. Every trailer revealed for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. adaptation so far has been an absolute delight and another, final teaser is most welcome.

Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie launches website, plumbing ad

Join us at 22:00 (UK time) on 09/03 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie



📽️: https://t.co/6ROX7SMicQ pic.twitter.com/Y3BLIrxWTv — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 22, 2023

Given the teaser image posted by Nintendo includes the famous Mario Karts in action, it’s likely this final trailer will give more attention to the dramatic race across Rainbow Road, first seen in earlier glimpses at the film.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct in March 2023

The latest Nintendo Direct, which is set to feature the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will air at 2:00 pm PT on 9 March 2023. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (10 March)

– 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (10 March) United States – 2:00 pm PST | 5:00pm PST (9 March)

– 2:00 pm PST | 5:00pm PST (9 March) United Kingdom – 11:00pm CET | 10:00 pm GMT (9 March)

The trailer will air on the Nintendo YouTube channel, and will be available for VOD replay following its premiere. Stay tuned for the latest news out of the upcoming showcase.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits Australian cinemas on 6 April 2023.