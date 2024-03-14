Summer Game Fest return dates for June 2024 revealed

Summer Game Fest, the annual video game showcase and celebration hosted by Geoff Keighley, will officially return on 7 June 2024 PT/ET. As confirmed by Keighley on Twitter / X, the show will once again take place in-person at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, and will also be livestreamed online.

Keighley has described the show as a “a cross-platform live showcase of what’s next for video games.” Those keen to tune in can expect the usual array of blockbuster games reveals for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo, mobile, and beyond.

For those keen and able to attend in-person, limited public tickets will be on sale from 7 May 2024. Given the popularity of Summer Game Fest, they’re likely to sell out quickly – so it’s best to keep an eye on social media for updates and exact timing for the ticket launch.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024

Per newly-revealed details, Summer Game Fest will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter / X and other platforms at the following times around the world:

United States – 2:00 pm PDT | 5:00 pm EDT (7 June)

– 2:00 pm PDT | 5:00 pm EDT (7 June) United Kingdom – 9:00 pm GMT (7 June)

– 9:00 pm GMT (7 June) Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (8 June)

– 7:00 am AEST | 6:30am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (8 June) New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST

Following Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will air. This livestreamed showcase will spotlight a range of independent games from worldwide developers, and should be well worth tuning in for.

No spotlight games have been revealed for either showcase yet, but there should be plenty of news and tidbits on the way. Stay tuned for more on Summer Game Fest 2024.