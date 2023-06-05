How to watch Summer Game Fest in June 2023

Summer Game Fest 2023 has become the official stand-in for E3 this year, with dozens of global game companies on board to reveal the latest games and updates throughout a dedicated week of reveals. The full schedule for this year’s show includes a range of presentations from Xbox, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, PC Gamer, and other companies – but the flagship SGF showcase remains the headliner for June 2023.

This year, Summer Game Fest will feature an impressive array of blockbuster developers and publishers, with high expectations for game reveals as a result. So far, numerous companies have confirmed their presence, including PlayStation, CD Projekt (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), Netflix, Square Enix, Steam, Warner Bros. Games (Mortal Kombat 1), Xbox, Disney, Activision, Capcom, EA, Epic Games, and more.

Read: Summer Game Fest 2023 – Full event schedule

A newly-revealed teaser posted on the Summer Game Fest Twitter has provided further clues about what games could be on show. In brief snippets, this trailer spotlights the following new and upcoming titles: Mortal Kombat 1, Immortals of Aveum, Diablo 4, Alan Wake 2, Crash Team Rumble, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hi-Fi Rush, and Final Fantasy 16.

So far, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Mortal Kombat 1, and Alan Wake 2 have been officially confirmed to appear during SGF, in some capacity. Other games shown off may also put in cameo appearances – although there’ll likely be other surprises from the included companies, too.

Summer Game Fest 2023: Global airing times

Summer Game Fest 2023 will air on 8 June 2023 around the world, with the live show taking place in the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. This will be streamed simultaneously to everyone through YouTube, as well as Twitch, Twitter and other social media platforms, airing at the following times:

United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET ( 8 June )

– 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET ( ) United Kingdom – 8:00 pm BST | 9:00 pm CET ( 8 June )

– 8:00 pm BST | 9:00 pm CET ( ) Australia – 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST ( 9 June )

– 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST ( ) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZST

You can now bookmark the YouTube link below for a reminder:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news and updates from SGF 2023.