Summer Game Fest 2023 – Full event schedule

In the post-E3 climate, it appears to be business as usual for video game developers. Despite the loss of the flagship showcase for new and upcoming games, June 2023 is still playing host to a plethora of major video game events, including the returning Summer Game Fest, and dedicated shows for publishers like Devolver Digital, Xbox, Ubisoft, and more.

It’s hard to keep track of everything on show – which is why we’ve prepared this handy list. If you’re getting excited for the latest announcements in the world of games, read on for every major showcase you should watch as we head towards the biggest time of year for the games industry.

Here are all the biggest video game events set to happen in June 2023.

Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase – 7 June

Image: Guerrilla Collective

Times: 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET | 5:00 pm BST (7 June) | 2:00 am AEST | 12:00 am AWST (8 June)

The Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase is set to kick off proceedings for June 2023, with a major livestreamed presentation revealing new announcements, trailers, gameplay footage, and other tidbits from the latest independently-developed games.

In addition to a traditional showcase, Guerrilla Collective will also spotlight other organisations across a week of online and in-person festivities, with Black Voices in Gaming and New Dames 4 Games announced as participants.

The online portion of the event will air live on YouTube and Twitch.

Summer Game Fest 2023 – 8 June

Image: Geoff Keighley / Summer Game Fest

Times: 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm PT | 8:00 pm BST (8 June) | 5:00 am AEST | 3:00 am AWST (9 June)

In June 2023, Geoff Keighley will host the return of Summer Game Fest, the annual showcase spotlighting news and announcements from across the video game industry. This year’s show will feature fresh trailers and teasers from companies including: Ubisoft, Xbox, PlayStation, CD Projekt, Disney, EA, Netflix, Square Enix, Capcom, Warner Bros. Games, and much more.

The show will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and via the Summer Game Fest website.

Devolver Digital – 8 June

Image: Devolver Digital

Times: 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET | 11:00 pm BST (8 June) | 8:00 am AEST | 6:00 am AWST (9 June)

Devolver Digital will host a major games showcase in June 2023, known as ‘The Return of Volvy’. This Summer Game Fest showcase will include new game announcements, playable demos, and ‘the long-awaited return, reboot and rebirth of the world’s favourite video game mascot… Volvy!’

Keep patient for more details – but expect this showcase to feature new and upcoming Devolver-published games like Gunbrella, Anger Foot, and more.

Wholesome Direct 2023 – 10 June

Image: Wholesome Games

Times: 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET | 5:00 pm BST (10 June) | 2:00 am AEST | 12:00 am AWST (11 June)

Wholesome Direct, the cosy games showcase spotlighting new and upcoming hits with colourful, vibrant themes and uplifting vibes, is set to return in June 2023, amidst the rush of Summer Game Fest. This year’s showcase will include an hour of trailers and gameplay reveals, with 70+ games set to appear.

No matter your personal tastes, it’s usually a nice palate cleanser that reveals the true scope of the modern games industry.

It’ll be available to livestream on Twitch and YouTube.

Future Games Show – 10 June

Image: Future Games Show

Times: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm BST (10 June) | 3:00 am AEST | 1:00 am AWST (11 June)

The Future Games Show will return in June 2023, with a bundle of announcements for new and upcoming games. Around 40 trailers will be included in this year’s festivities, with titles hailing from PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC, and VR platforms.

As in past years, the showcase will air live for everyone online via YouTube, Twitch, and other social media channels. Previously, the Future Games Showcase played host to reveals for Sifu, Hyenas, Park Beyond, and more – so it’s well worth tuning in for.

Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct – 11 June

Image: Xbox

Times: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm BST (11 June) | 3:00 am AEST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June)

Xbox is bringing the ‘big guns’ to the video game events of June 2023, with a dual-pronged presentation. The first part of this double-header will begin with new announcements for mystery Xbox games.

This will be followed swiftly by a dedicated Starfield Direct, which will reveal more about Bethesda’s upcoming space adventure. While several delays have led to reserved anticipation for the game, this conference may provide new reasons to get excited.

Both shows will air on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

PC Gaming Show – 11 June

Image: PC Gamer

Times: 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET | 9:00 pm BST (11 June) | 6:00 am AEST | 4:00 am AWST (12 June)

PC Gamer has announced the return of the PC Gaming Show for June 2023, with a number of upcoming PC games on board. So far, we know around 55 games will be featured, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Dune: Awakening, Frostpunk 2, and more.

‘PC gaming overflows with interesting games,’ Evan Lahti, PC Gamer global editor-in-chief said in a press release. ‘Our goal is always to lift up the broad spectrum of novel and creative work happening on PC, from major series like PUBG, XCOM, and ARK to genre-advancing stuff like Valheim, which debuted on the PC Gaming Show in 2020.’

Ubisoft Forward – 12 June

Image: Ubisoft

Times: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm BST (12 June) | 3:00 am AEST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June)

Ubisoft Forward returns in June 2023, and there are plenty of reasons to take note of this showcase. For one thing, Ubisoft has been fairly quiet lately, with few new releases currently scheduled for the calendar year. It’s likely there’s something cooking behind-the-scenes – like a release date for one of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed games, or more news about the studio’s Avatar spin-off adventure game.

Whatever the case, leave some space in your schedule for this showcase.

Like other shows on this list, it will be livestreamed on social media.